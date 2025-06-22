Oba of Benin Says He’s Overwhelmed with Return of 119 Artefacts, Hails Nduka Obaigbena’s Efforts

*Musawa: Return of artefacts a shining moment for Nigeria

Yinka Olatunbosun

The Oba of Benin, His Majesty Oba Ewuare II, has expressed delight over the return of the artefacts looted in 1897, by the Government of the Netherlands to his palace in Benin City, the Edo State capital, saying he was overwhelmed with the handover ceremony.



Oba Ewuare, who was represented by his daughter, Princess Iku Ewuare-Aimiuwu, at the agreement-signing ceremony held at the National Museum, Onikan, Lagos, yesterday, said the return of the artefacts had been the wish of his father and grandfather.



The revered monarch praised the Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of THISDAY/ARISE NEWS Media Group, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, for his efforts to ensure that all the looted artefacts in 1897 were returned to the palace.



He thanked God and his ancestors for making the agreement signing and handing over ceremony possible.



“I am very overwhelmed with this handing over ceremony because it has been the wish of my father and grandfather to ensure that all the looted artefacts in 1897 are returned to the palace of the Oba of Benin.



“A few of the artefacts were returned two years ago to my grandfather, his royal majesty Oba Akenzua II, and my father,” he said.

The Benin monarch also thanked the federal government led by President Bola Tinubu for his commitment and support towards the return of the looted artefacts.



He appreciated the government of the Netherlands for deeming it fit to return the 119 artefacts and commended the team that escorted the artefacts back to Nigeria and the palace of Benin.



“I thank the Edo State governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo for his unflinching support and for restoring Oba’s cultural centre to the palace, which will now be converted to Benin Bronzes Museum.



“I also thank the Director General of the National Commission for Monuments for working assiduously in line with the federal government’s directives and close cooperation.



“The Benin Kingdom is heavily indebted to former President Muhammadu Buhari whose administration ensured that the artefacts were returned.

“He was not just a president but a true friend of the royal court of Benin,” the Oba said.



The Oba specially eulogised Obaigbena for the laudable role he played in the return of the artefacts, saying the palace was indebted to him.



“I also thank all the members of the Board of Trustees of the New Benin Royal Museum and the media crew and son of Edo land who were very supportive in my campaign to stop these artefacts from being re-looted.



“That media crew is no other than Mr. Nduka Obaigbena, the Chairman and owner of the ARISE TV and THISDAY Newspapers. The Royal Court of Benin is indebted to you. Prince Obaigbena is also a prominent member of the Board of Trustees of the Benin Royal Museum,” the monarch said.



Speaking at the event, the Minister of Art, Culture, and Tourism, Hannatu Musawa described the return of the 119 Benin bronzes as a “shining moment for Nigeria.”



“The Benin bronzes are not just an expression of culture and heritage but values, ideals, and the pains of our ancestors.



“The return of these is watching history happen – a history that can right the wrongs of the past and continue to empower our future. And it is a shining moment for me. A shining moment for our President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This was his commitment and focus from the beginning to strengthen this creative economy.

“For many decades, Nigeria has spoken about our lost artefacts and returning them but this is one president that has put all the elements in place and put all the support for us as a ministry; empowering us to see to the return of these artefacts to where they belong at the Benin Kingdom,” she explained.

When asked what is next after receiving the 119 artefacts, the minister hinted at a looming return of more artefacts to Nigeria.

She said: “This is just the beginning. We have already signed an agreement with the German government to return over 1,000 artefacts in the next few months.”

The return of the artifacts by The Netherlands was at the request of Nigeria’s National Commission for Museums and Monuments.

The artifacts, known as the Benin Bronzes and mostly housed in a museum in the city of Leiden, were stolen in the late 19th century by British soldiers.

At the signing ceremony of the handover of the 119 Benin Bronzes in Lagos, were the representatives of the government of the Netherlands, Benin Palace, as well as those of Oba of Lagos alongside the Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism.

Speaking at the event, the Consul General of the Netherlands in Lagos, Michel Deelen said: “This fits in exactly with our policy. We have a policy on basically; let’s say, art that was stolen from colonial eras.

“With the Benin Bronzes, we know what happened to them. We know why they were taken out of Nigeria when they were taken out of Nigeria. So, when you do the analysis, when you do the study, and that has been done in the Netherlands also of this collection, the provenance of these objects, it was time for us to bring them back. And that is what the Dutch policy says. If it’s very clear that objects are stolen, taken under distress, then obviously we will return them to the rightful owner.”