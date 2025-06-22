Navy Recovers 3,225 Litres of Stolen Crude Oil, Deactivates 8 Illegal Refineries in Delta

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Operatives of the Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base (FOB) Escravos have deactivated eight illegal refining sites at Obodo Omadino in Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State.

The exercise, which was carried out in three different operations, led to the seizure of 20,710 litres of stolen crude oil and 3,225 litres of illegally refined AGO.

According to the Commanding Officer, FOB, Escravos, Navy Captain Ikenna Okoloagu, weekend, the seized products were discovered in two locally fabricated ovens, 66 dugout pits and 43 polythene sacks.

In addition, he disclosed that the Base arrested three suspects and seized two boats.

Okoloagu said the operatives, on June 6, 2025, acting on actionable intelligence, dismantled three illegal refining sites at Obodo Omadino, containing 4,660 litres of stolen crude oil and 1,125 litres of illegally refined AGO stored across one oven, 19 dugout pits and 15 polythene sacks.

He said the operatives again on June 13, 2025, dismantled another two sites at Oteghele, also within Obodo Omadino, leading to the recovery of 8,400 litres of stolen crude oil stored in 21 dugout pits.

Maintaining operational momentum, Okoloagu said the operatives again, on June 15, following credible intelligence of illegal crude oil siphoning at Chevron Nigeria Limited Malu Jacket 19, offshore Escravos, an Anti-Crude Oil Theft team was deployed.

“On arrival, the team discovered a wooden boat connected to the platform via a hose, siphoning crude oil. The boat, fitted with a 40HP Yamaha outboard engine, was seized and three suspects were arrested,” he added.

The Naval boss disclosed that another one speedboat fitted with 200HP Yamaha outboard engine was also impounded during the operation.

Okoloagu stated that the successful operations were carried out based on credible intelligence and in support of Operation Delta Sanity II, which underscores the commitment of FOB Escravos to the strategic directives of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral EmmanueI Ogalla, Admiralty Medal, aimed at eradicating all forms of illegalities within Nigeria’s maritime environment.

“In support of efforts to boost Nigeria’s daily crude oil production quantity, Nigerian Navy personnel attached to Forward Operating Base (FOB) Escravos will continue to sustain the fight against crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism, and other acts of economic sabotage in the Niger Delta region,” he stated.