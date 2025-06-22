International Widow’s Day: Chadash Empowers 250 Widows

As the world celebrates International Widow’s Day 2025 with the theme ‘Empower Her: From Loss to Leadership’, the Chadash Empowerment Foundation, an NGO dedicated to alleviating the plight of vulnerable widows and orphans, has trained and empowered 250 widows in Ogun State and Abuja with equipment and cash grants.

A statement by the Press Officer to Chadash Empowerment Foundation, Oliseh Ossai, noted that while the foundation trained and empowered 150 widows in Ilaro-Yewa in Ogun State and 100 widows in Abuja, the International Day that fell on June 23, was celebrated on Sunday at Wuse with indigent widows going home with equipment like Sewing machines, Makeup Kits, Hairdressing equipment, Grinding machines, some foodstuffs and N20,000 each.

Speaking at the empowerment ceremony, Mrs. Temitope Adeola, the founder of Chadash Empowerment Foundation and wife of Senator Solomon Adeola Yayi, said the NGO is a non-profit organization established with the sole objective to alleviate the plight of vulnerable young widows and young orphans in the society.

She said Chadash Empowerment Foundation joins well-meaning people of the world to act on the theme “Empower Her: From Loss to Leadership” by empowering widows with skills and equipment so as not to see widows as victims of circumstances, but as powerful agents of change.

“We believe that every widow has the right to grieve and right to grow. To lead. To build. To thrive. That is why Chadash Empowerment Foundation has decided to train and empower 250 Widows in various vocational training such as Hair dressing, leatherworks, tailoring, entrepreneurship, and makeup artistry for four days. Today, I am happy to inform you that all the participants have successfully completed hands-on training from professionals, business coaching, and will be receiving full starter kits and cash to launch their own ventures,” she stated.

Mrs. Adeola said that worldwide, according to the International Women’s Society, there is estimated to be over 258 million widows with 15 million in Nigeria facing economic hardship, social stigma, and legal discrimination after the loss of a spouse.

She stressed that in some regions, widows are denied inheritance, cast out of homes, or subjected to inhumane cultural practices that silence and marginalize them.

She decried the rampant ignorance among widows in relation to their fundamental human rights like their rights under the Violence Against Person (Prohibition) Act of 2015 which states, “A person who subjects a widow to harmful traditional practices commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a term of imprisonment not exceeding two (2) years or to a fine not exceeding N500,000 or both”.

Mrs. Adeola canvassed for access to education, economic opportunities, legal rights and social inclusion for widows, adding that widows should not be seen or treated as victims of circumstance of death but as powerful contributors to the development of the society as single parents, community leaders, entrepreneurs, caregivers and advocate for justice.

In a goodwill message, Mrs. Janet Jiya, on behalf of Senator’s wives, commended Mrs Adeola for regularly supporting under privileged widows and orphans through her foundation adding that the beneficiaries should maximize the value added to their lives and families to be a blessing to others.

This is the 4th edition of the programme of empowerment for widows during International Widows Day celebration.