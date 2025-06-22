CNS Laud’s Troops Victory against ISWAP in Lake Chad

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, has commended troops for their bravery in decimating scores of Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters in the Lake Chad region.

Recall that last Wednesday, his personnel effectively repelled an attack by the terrorists and neutralised many of them, while several others were injured in an attempt to destroy government and security facilities.

The CNS who arrived at the Nigerian Airforce Base in Maiduguri at about 11 am on Saturday was received by the Theatre Commander, North East Joint Task Force ‘Operation Hadin Kai’, Major General AbdulsalamAbubakar and other top military brass.

Ogalla was accompanied by the Chief of Operations, Rear Admiral OlusegunFerriera, the Chief of Logistics, Rear Admiral OK Oluwagbire and the Navy Secretary, Rear Admiral Patrick Nwatu who along side the Theatre Commander flew into Baga Naval Base Lake Chad and addressed the gallant troops.

The CNS charged troops fighting Boko haram terrorists to remain resolute as the Federal Government is making resources available to them, and to also address their challenges at the frontline immediately.

He also assured troops that the Naval Headquarters is already working on deploying additional fighting equipment and manpower to further support their efforts.

Ogalla charged the troops to take the battle to all the enclaves of the terrorists groups in and around the Lake Chad and ensure that the waterways of Lake Chad is safe for all.

“I’m here on an operational visit to Naval Base, Lake Chad and by extension to the ‘Operation Hadin Kai’ (OPHK), Theater Command Headquarters. This Base is one of the strategic Bases for the Nigerian Navy’s contribution to counter insurgency in the Northeast.

“I have also come to commend you because of the efforts you put in ensuring that the enemy ( ISWAP) suffered great casualties when they came to attack the Naval Base recently . If at any time they want to attack our Naval Base again, they will think twice because of the the massive defeat they suffered. ” CNS Ogallasaid .

He added that , President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Military authority is fully committed to the welfare of troops, noting that, all that is required is being accorded the desired attention.

The Chief of Naval Staff also advised the troops to eschew any form of inter – agency rivalry, pointing out that, the collective objective should focus on taking out the enemy of the state.-Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists.