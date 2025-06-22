Challenging Conventional Narratives through  Photography

Mary Nnah

Yanga Visuals, a creative studio founded by Nigerian photographer Kingsley Ndubuisi Ebere, is redefining how African stories are told through photography. Based in Abuja, the studio combines artistic vision with a deep commitment to cultural representation, offering fresh and unfiltered views of Nigerian identity, creativity, and everyday life.

“Too often, African stories are told from the outside in,” Ebere says. “What I’ve always wanted to do with Yanga Visuals is flip that – start from the inside, with the real textures of our lives, and let that shape the image.”

This approach is reflected in the studio’s work, which includes creative portraiture, commercial photography, fashion, and editorial photography.

Ebere’s photographs are known for their emotional depth, layered composition, and strong visual language. Rather than relying on spectacle or exoticism, he opts for imagery that feels lived-in, familiar, and grounded in truth. His photographs are often vivid and striking, but always rooted in the realities and rhythms of Nigerian life.

As Nigeria’s creative sector continues to expand, Yanga Visuals offers something distinct—an approach that doesn’t chase trends or global validation, but instead builds from local insight and authenticity. The studio’s growing portfolio includes independent editorials, commercial campaigns, brand storytelling, and conceptual series that examine themes such as identity, belonging, migration, masculinity, and urban culture.

Yanga Visuals has become a reference point for young Nigerian photographers looking for ways to express themselves outside of commercial pressures or conventional norms. The studio maintains a balance between creativity and clarity of message, with each frame being the result of careful research, collaboration, and visual experimentation.

The brand is exploring new collaborations across art, fashion, and film, and Ebere is working on a long-term visual archive that documents youth culture and creative communities in Nigeria. “Our stories deserve depth. We deserve to be seen fully – not just in celebration or struggle, but in the in-between moments, too,” Ebere adds.