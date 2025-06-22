  • Sunday, 22nd June, 2025

Breaking: US War Planes Bomb 3 Iran Nuclear Sites

Breaking | 3 hours ago

United States war planes have bombed nuclear sites in Iran, President Donald Trump has announced.

In a post on his Truth Social on Saturday, President Trump said the US had completed a “successful” attack on the Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan nuclear sites in Iran.

“A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordo,” he wrote, referring to the difficult-to-destroy underground site built on the side of a mountain.

“All planes are now outside of Iran air space… safely on their way home.,” Trump writes on Truth Social.

“Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this.

“Now is the time for peace!” Trump wrote.

US direct involvement in the Israel-Iran war is coming after more than a week of strikes by Israel on Iranian nuclear sites and military targets.

Trump said B-2 stealth bombers were used but did not specify which types of bombs that were dropped.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.