Breaking: US War Planes Bomb 3 Iran Nuclear Sites

United States war planes have bombed nuclear sites in Iran, President Donald Trump has announced.

In a post on his Truth Social on Saturday, President Trump said the US had completed a “successful” attack on the Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan nuclear sites in Iran.

“A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordo,” he wrote, referring to the difficult-to-destroy underground site built on the side of a mountain.

“All planes are now outside of Iran air space… safely on their way home.,” Trump writes on Truth Social.

“Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this.

“Now is the time for peace!” Trump wrote.

US direct involvement in the Israel-Iran war is coming after more than a week of strikes by Israel on Iranian nuclear sites and military targets.

Trump said B-2 stealth bombers were used but did not specify which types of bombs that were dropped.