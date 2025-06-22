Bauchi Charts Digital Path as Gov Launches Landmark Cybersecurity Training for Youths

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Bauchi State has taken a major leap towards digital transformation as Governor Bala Mohammed unveiled a pioneering cybersecurity training initiative aimed at equipping the state’s youth with globally competitive digital skills.

The programme, part of the Canada-led Cyber Nations Initiative, marks a significant milestone in Bauchi’s journey towards becoming a digitally resilient state.

The initiative aims to train and deploy 100,000 professionals across Africa, the Caribbean and Canada, preparing them for critical roles in the global cybersecurity workforce.

In a statement commending the development, the Executive Programme Coordinator at OZ Consulting Firm, Hajiya Abi Abubakar Suleiman, lauded Governor Mohammed’s visionary leadership and strategic commitment to digital innovation.

She described the cybersecurity training as “a transformative opportunity that will position Bauchi’s young population for success in the rapidly evolving tech economy”.

The Director General of the Bureau for ICT and Digital Economy, Hayatudeen Babamaji, announced the successful selection of the first cohort of trainees.

He praised the governor’s proactive policies and international outreach.

Babamaji noted that the partnership with Canada’s Protexxa Inc.—a globally renowned cybersecurity firm—was a direct result of the governor’s recent bilateral mission to Canada.

The Commissioner for Information and Communication, Alhaji Usman Shehu, echoed similar sentiments.

In a press release, he highlighted that the programme follows months of strategic engagements designed to attract global partners to Bauchi’s digital sector.

“We are proud to see Bauchi State emerge as a key player in Nigeria’s tech ecosystem,” he stated.

Successful candidates from the inaugural cohort have already been contacted via email and are expected to commence training in July 2025.

The programme is open to qualified graduates, professionals seeking career transitions and passionate individuals with foundational digital literacy.

Participants will receive training for critical roles such as cybersecurity analysts, vulnerability assessors, incident responders and cyber literacy coordinators—further deepening the state’s talent pool in the global tech space.

“This initiative is not only a testament to Governor Mohammed’s foresight but also a bold statement about Bauchi’s readiness to embrace the digital future,” the OZ Consulting Firm added. “It sets the pace for other northern states and underscores the importance of visionary leadership in driving technological progress.”

The firm called on civil society organizations, industry stakeholders and development partners to support the state’s digital roadmap. They also encouraged young people across Bauchi to take full advantage of this transformative opportunity.

“From being largely absent in national discussions on digital innovation, Bauchi is now emerging as a beacon of progress and a hub of technological advancement,” the statement concluded.