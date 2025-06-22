Abati: Blame Japa Syndrome on Bad Leadership

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

Seasoned journalist and ARISE NEWS Channel’s anchor, Dr. Reuben Abati, has said that the uncertain movement of Nigerians, especially the youths to Europe and other Western countries for greener pastures, known as Japa, is due to lack of appropriate leadership in the country.

Abati, made the assertion while delivering a lecture titled: ‘The Japa Syndrome and the future of the university education in Nigeria’ to herald the maiden convocation of the University of African, Toru-Orua UAT, in Sagbama Local Government Area (LGA) of Bayelsa State.

Abati, who expressed concern that the nation was sinking deep into brain drain, called on government at all levels to re-prioritise education in both budgets and policy in order to end the “Japa syndrome” amongst youth population.

Highlighting some of the implications of “Japa” to include brain drain, demographic shift, negative impact on institutions and economic consequences, he advised the graduands of UAT not to embrace the japa syndrome but rather see themselves as solutions to the nation’s problem.

He said: “Young Nigerians are not just escaping leadership but responding rationally to global opportunities that reward merit, skill and innovation.

“Japan syndrome is not merely a social trend, but a symptom of deeper systematic challenges that demand our collective attention, wisdom and action,” Abati stated.

Earlier in a pre-convocation press briefing, the Vice-Chancellor of UAT, Professor Solomon Ebobrah, who said the combined convocation ceremony will witness the graduation of 905 students for the 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024 academic sessions, said the institution has made steady progress from the initial N500 students to N4,000 students, appreciated Governor DouyeDiri for the continued support.