2027 Guber: This Is Not the Time, Says Bauchi Speaker Suleiman

The Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Hon. Abubakar Y. Suleiman, has declined mounting calls urging him to declare for the 2027 governorship race, stating that his immediate priority remains delivering on his current mandate.

The calls came from the Bauchi State Coalition of Youth and Civil Society Groups at a news conference in Abuja weekend.

They lauded the Speaker’s leadership record and urged him to consider contesting for the governorship, citing his experience, performance and commitment to good governance.

However, in his response to the appeals, Suleiman, in a statement on Sunday, expressed deep appreciation for the confidence and support from the coalition but emphasized that it is premature to make such political declarations.

He said: “While we sincerely appreciate the compliments and encouragement from the Bauchi State Coalition of Youth and Civil Society Groups, we believe this is not the appropriate time to declare interest in any political position, including the 2027 governorship.

“There is still a lot of work to be done. Our focus remains on effective representation and governance, ensuring that we meet the expectations of the people who entrusted us with this mandate.”

He assured his supporters that any future political ambitions would be pursued transparently and in close consultation with party stakeholders, political allies and the people of the state.

“As leaders, we are duty-bound to prioritize the welfare of our constituents. When the time is right, any political move will be made in full alignment with the will of the people and in accordance with the principles of our party,” the Speaker said.

He called on his supporters to continue praying and supporting his efforts to deliver purposeful governance, affirming his commitment to serving with integrity and dedication.

“Our goal is to leave behind a legacy of service and impact,” he concluded.