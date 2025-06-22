2027: Bauchi Assembly Speaker Denies Interest in Governorship Race 

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Hon. Abubakar Suleiman, has said that he has no interest in contesting for the governorship seat in 2027.

Suleiman made this known in a statement issued Saturday while responding to the growing calls for him to declare interest in the 2027 governorship race.

Recall that Bauchi State Coalition of Youth and Civil Society Groups had last week called on Suleiman to consider contesting for the top seat, citing his experience and achievements in public service.

The Speaker while appreciating the confidence reposed in him by the coalition maintained that governance and the fulfillment of his current mandate remained his immediate priority.

He noted: “While we sincerely appreciate the compliments and support expressed by the Bauchi State Coalition of Youth and Civil Society Groups, we believe that now is not the appropriate time to declare interest in any political position, including the 2027 gubernatorial race.

“This is not the time. There is still a lot to do. Our primary focus at this moment is on representation and governance, serving the interests of our constituents faithfully.”

Suleiman noted that when the time is right to pursue such political ambitions, it would be done transparently and in consultation with party leaders, political allies, and the people of Bauchi State.

“We hold a mandate entrusted to us by our constituents, and it is our duty to act in their best interests. Our commitment remains to serve with integrity and to prioritise the welfare of our constituents above all,” he said.