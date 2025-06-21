  • Saturday, 21st June, 2025

Zulum: Media Vital in Shaping Dialogue, National Devt 

.Says public-private partnership efforts foster peace, stability in Borno

Omolabake Fasogbon

Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, has reiterated the media’s importance in shaping dialogue and national development. 

Zulum, declared this recently at a town hall meeting organised by a national television station involving key stakeholders in Borno State. 

The meeting formed a key part of ongoing Public-Private Partnership efforts aimed at fostering peace and stability in response to security challenges in the region. It served as a collaborative platform which saw government officials, private sector leaders, and community stakeholders come together to discuss and chart a way forward on security, development and insurgency recovery in the state. 

In his remarks, Zulum highlighted the administration’s efforts at enhancing lives and development, particularly in areas like education and security. 

He said, “We have removed no fewer than one million children from the streets. The statistics are there. Both the World Bank and the United Nations can testify to our work in this regard.

“The media must continue to serve as a catalyst for progress. Through informed reporting and public dialogue, we can rebuild trust, restore hope, and foster peace in communities,” he stated. 

Commenting, Managing Director of News Central, Mr. Kayode Akintemi, reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to promoting development via solutions journalism. 

He explained that the meeting was not only to amplify grassroots voices but to connect citizens with policymakers and development partners. 

“With truthful reporting and solutions journalism, we will keep helping communities grow. We remain committed to fostering community growth and informed conversation with this program. The engagement is a continual endeavour in creating good change and growth in Borno State and beyond,” he said.

