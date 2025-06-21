Yusuf Quadri: Young Champion Redefining Nigerian Squash

Squash, often described as a game of speed, stamina and strategy, demands mental toughness and a relentless drive for excellence.

Played in a confined court where agility and quick decision-making are everything, it tests the very limits of a player’s physical and emotional endurance.

In this sport where composure meets combat, expectations from players, especially emerging talents are high.

They are expected to master control under pressure, develop unshakable discipline, and above all, deliver consistent performances.

At just 16 years old, Yusuf Quadri has not only embraced, embodied these demands but also redefined them with a history making performance at the fourth edition of the Prime Atlantic Squash Tournament held at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

The junior player stunned the squash community by winning both the U-19 and Senior Men’s categories an unprecedented feat in the tournament’s history and one that places his name alongside the legends of the sport.

His dominance over older, more experienced players did not come by chance; it must have been as a result of discipline, courage and a maturity rare for his age.

Quadri’s rise evokes memories of global squash icons like Pakistan’s Jahangir Khan, who reigned supreme in the 1980s with a record-breaking unbeaten run.

On the Nigerian front, he draws comparisons with former champions like, Wasiu Sanni, Gbenga Adeyi and Onaopemipo Adegoke (Onos) players whose names echo through the annals of Nigerian squash history.

Yet even among such illustrious company, Quadri’s achievement stands out.

According to his coach, Sanni Kabri (Coach Eba), the teenager has transformed from a fiery, sometimes temperamental player into one who now embodies the grace and discipline the game demands.

“He listens, learns, and shows the hunger of a true champion. His growth, both on and off the court, is remarkable,” Kabri said.

What sets Quadri apart is not just his technical ability, but the confidence and maturity with which he handles big matches.

In the senior men’s final, he stayed composed against seasoned opponent Faruq Suliamon, moving with calculated precision, countering every shot with fierce determination.

If properly supported and exposed to global training circuits, Quadri could emerge as West Africa’s first genuine contender for a top 50 global squash ranking.

With youthfulness on his side, and a hunger that continues to show with every serve and rally, the future appears wide open.

If he stays focused and injury-free, we are looking at a potential Commonwealth Games or even World Championship contender, and perhaps 2028 Olympics gold medalist.

Some of the stakeholders in the squash community are optimistic about what lies ahead.

Chairman of the Lagos State Squash Association, Tomi Falase, described Quadri as “the poster boy and trailblazer for what hard work, discipline, and support can do,” he said.

Nigeria Squash Federation President, Boye Oyerinde, noted that Quadri’s win has not only elevated the tournament’s prestige but also set a new benchmark for junior players nationwide.

Chief referee, at the tournament Salome Iyelih, also praised his improved game intelligence, particularly his court awareness, stamina, and patience during tough rallies.

“This kind of progress shows the impact of regular competition and sound coaching,” said international referee Iyelih

Coach Wasiu Sanni also commended not just Quadri, but also the efforts of his trainer, coach Eba, for instilling both technical skills and personal discipline an often overlooked ingredient in nurturing champions.

Quadri himself remains grounded, he expressed gratitude for the support he has received and reaffirmed his commitment to improving.

“This is just the beginning. I want to keep pushing, keep learning, and keep winning,” he said.

His next step, according to his coach, should be registering on the Professional Squash Association (PSA) circuit to gain international ranking, a move that could propel him onto the global stage within a few years.

With age on his side, strong institutional support, and a rapidly maturing game, Quadri could represent Nigeria at future international tournaments.

If he maintains his current trajectory, he could retire as one of Africa’s most decorated squash players.

Indeed, Quadri’s story is more than a tale of youthful brilliance it is a glimpse into what is possible when talent meets opportunity.

As squash continues to grow in Nigeria, he has become the face of a new era in squash.