Wike Negotiates Compensation with FCT Villagers over Awolowo Road Expansion

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has disclosed that he had discussion with villagers in the Life Camp, Abuja on the compensation to paid to facilitate the completion of Phase 2 of the Arterial Road N5, also known as Obafemi Awolowo Road, all the way to the International Airport.

He disclosed this yesterday at the inauguration of the third phase of the road by President Bola Tinubu, who was represented by Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume.

The minister thanked the President for identifying with the Federal Capital Territory by coming to inaugurate the road whose contract was awarded by the Federal Executive Council in September last year.

“The award was in two phases. Today, we are commissioning the third phase, and I believe, by the grace of God, just like the Federal Secretary of the FCT has said, Phase 2 will be commissioned before the end of the year. That, of course, will take you down to the bridge and then to the next village. I believe that, by the grace of God, we are discussing with the village, and I will be able to pay the compensation and take the road to the airport.

“I never knew there was a place like this before until they brought the papers for me to present to the PPP and for award by the Federal Executive Council.

“Even when it was awarded, I didn’t know, but with my usual manner of going to know where the projects are, whether what they are doing is in tandem with what we agreed. We had a serious problem here with the communities.

“Of course, payment of compensation got to a point where, if we were doing this job, it would have been stopped. We have those who are living here who are said to be non-indigenous and therefore don’t deserve compensation.

“I said it is not under this administration of President Tinubu. Somebody’s living here in his house, and you want to bring his house down, and you say you are not going to pay compensation because he is not an indigene. I said no, that is not what we should allow.

“I directed that all of them who have houses here must be paid, and they were paid, and that’s how we were able to do this road. It’s one thing to award a project, it’s one thing to complete it on time,” Wike said.

Akume, who read the President’s speech, described the inauguration of Arterial Road N5 from Life Camp Junction to Ring Road 3 in the heart of the Federal Capital City as a thing of joy.

He said the road represented what Nigerians can achieve when vision meets action, adding it reflected the commitment of the administration to deliver a modern infrastructure that improves the daily lives of the people.

“This road, named after a man of vision, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, now carries the legacy of forward-thinking leadership into the future of our capital city. I sincerely commend the FCT Minister, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, the entire FCT Administration, and the residents and stakeholders who have been integral to this project. Your support and cooperation have ensured seamless connectivity of vehicular and pedestrian traffic,” the President said.

He noted that with the inauguration, traffic flow around the connecting districts of Dape, Gwarimpa 1, Kado, Karsana, Idu, and Mbora will be greatly easier, in addition to further decongesting traffic gridlock around the Life Camp Junction and adjoining neighbourhood.

Meanwhile, Wike has assured the provision of critical infrastructure in Wassa District to facilitate the relocation of Apo Mechanics traders and dealers.

He affirmed this yesterday while inaugurating a committee to facilitate the relocation of the traders and dealers to their permanent site in Wassa District.

The committee to be chaired by the minister also has the Coordinator of Abuja Metropolitan Management Council, Director of Development Control, Director of Land, Director of Urban and Regional Planning as members.

Other members were the Director of Survey and Director of Resettlement and Compensation.

Wike explained that several administrations had promised to evacuate the traders and dealers occupying a section of the Outer Southern Expressway corridor to their permanent site in Wassa without success.

He added that the President Tinubu administration had promised to relocate the traders and dealers, adding that the administration had begun processes to fulfil the promise.

“It’s been promise on promise since 2011 without fulfilment, but Tinubu has promised, and the process has begun.

“As part of the process, on June 27, together with the leaders of Apo Mechanics, we will all visit Wassa, to see the permanent site for the relocation.

“This will enable us to decide on the needed critical infrastructure to be put in place to facilitate your relocation.

“This collective effort is to ensure that Tinubu’s promise is fulfilled,” Wike said.

He urged the traders and the dealers against fighting among themselves, stressing that they would achieve more if they work together.

He pointed out that one of the businesses of the government was to make people happy, adding that the FCT Administration would do everything within its powers to make the Apo traders and dealers happy.