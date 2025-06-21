Sixth Annual Prof. Akpan Ekpo Lecture to Hold June 24

The Governing Board of the Prof. Akpan Ekpo Centre for Public Policy at the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, will on June 24, 2025, hold the sixth annual birthday lecture series for the former Director General of the West African Institute for Financial and Economic Management (WAIFEM).

The lecture series in honour of Ekpo, will hold at the 1000-seater auditorium, permanent site, at the University of Uyo, with the theme: “The Economic Crisis in Nigeria: The Way Forward.”

Ekpo graduated from Howard University, Washington, D.C, U.S.A. with a Bachelor’s degree (Cum laude – with honors) in Economics. He was in the Dean’s List of the University throughout his undergraduate studies and on full scholarship based on his academic performance. In 1975, as the best and honors student, he won the American Economic Association Fellowship to study briefly at Northwestern University, Evanston, Illinois, USA.

He obtained Masters and the PhD in Economics from the University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. He did his post-doctoral continuing education at Harvard University, Oxford University and the World Bank Institute.

Ekpo has advised all levels of government and held several government appointments in Nigeria: He was Non-Executive Director of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) 2005-2009; CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee, 2005-2009; National Economic Management Team 2008-2009; Steering Committee of both Vision 2010 and 2020 among others.

In 2001, he was honoured with the National Productivity Merit Award by the President of Nigeria; in 2003, he received the Dr. Kwame Nkrumah Africa Leadership Award in Accra, Ghana.

He was a recipient of the University of Calabar staff development grant from 1979-1982. He has held several positions in the academia. From 1996-1998, he was Visiting Scholar to the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund. In 2000-2005 he was appointed Vice-chancellor of the Federal University of Uyo. He is a life member of the Nigerian Economic Society and was its President from 2007-2009. In 2012, he 1 was conferred with the fellowship of the Nigerian Economic Society. He is also a member of several national and international professional bodies like the Nigerian Statistical Association, American Economic Association, Royal Economic Society, Institute of Public Finance (Germany), African Finance and Economic Association (USA), National Economic Association (USA), among others.