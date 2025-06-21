Samer Chedid Succeeds Mauricio Alarcon As CEO OF Nestle Cetral, West Africa

Chief Executive Officer of Nestlé Indonesia, Samer Chedid, has been appointed CEO of Nestlé Central and West Africa (CWAR) replacing Mauricio Alarcón who has taken on a new role within the Nestlé group.

A business leader with diverse experiences across Nestlé including Middle East, Asia, and Africa, Mr. Chedid is no stranger to CWAR as he previously served as Country Manager for Nestlé Ghana.

In his new role, he will steer affairs of the business across 25 countries in CWAR.

“I am delighted to return to a region that has been a part of my career within the Nestlé group. Together with our resilient team of over 5,000 employees, I will continue to advance our purpose through innovation, high-quality product offerings, and meaningful partnerships. Our goal is to enhance livelihoods, promote community development, and maintain our commitment to environmental stewardship,” Chedid said.

Chedid joined Nestlé in 1998 as a Sales Development Manager. He was later appointed Head of Channel Category Sales Development for Nestlé Middle East Region

before his assignment as General Business Manager in Bahrain, Qatar and Dubai. He then moved to CWAR as Country Manager, Ghana then returned to the Middle East as Nestlé Middle East Region Sales Director. He was later appointed Country Manager, Saudi Arabia and eventually promoted to become CEO, Nestlé Pakistan.

Chedid is recognised for his strong leadership and strategic mindset, his passion for people and for building strong and effective teams.