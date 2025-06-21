Okpebholo Gives Reasons for Recalling Suspended Executive Secretary of Edo State Primary Health Care Devt Agency 

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Reasons have emerged on why Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpeholo, restored Dr. Coulsdon Oahimire as Executive Secretary of State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (EDSPHCDA).

Governor Okpebholo suspended Dr. Oahimire following petition of misappropriation of fund.

Sources from the state government, said the petitioner claimed Oahimire misappropriated money from UNICEF and other donor agencies meant for immunisation programme and training which has to do with life support programmes.

A petitioner from the agency had alleged that the money was collected from the Basic Health Support fund to finance the training of medical doctors, nurses and community Health Extension workers and consequently, was suspended by the governor in a letter signed by Secretary to State Government (SSG), Musa Ikhilor.

However, it was gathered that the committee set up to investigate the allegations raised in the petition absolved Oahimire of any wrong doing.

The source said, “Investigation was carried out into the allegations and a panel was set up. The suspended Executive Secretary was exonerated by the panel.”

When approached for reaction, Oahimire said he owed no grudges against the petitioner and that he has resolved to work with him being a staff of the agency in accordance with the law.

He thanked Governor Okpebholo and all those who played major role towards the investigation and his reinstatement as the Executive Secretary of Edo State Primary Health Care Development Agency.