Ododo: Terrorists Fleeing North-east, North-west Fueling Insecurity in North-central

Adedayo Akinwale and Linus Aleke in Abuja

Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, yesterday raised fresh concerns over the growing wave of insecurity in the North-central, attributing it to the influx of terrorists fleeing intensified military operations in the North-east and North-west.



This is as the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, also raised concerns about the significant challenges hindering the effective employment of air power against enemies of the State in Nigeria.



According to the governor, the spillover effect of displaced insurgents regrouping in the Middle Belt was worsening the security situation, threatening lives, livelihoods, and food production.



The Governor disclosed the influx of terrorists while speaking with journalists after meeting with the National Working Committee (NWC) led by the National Chairman of the party, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, in Abuja.



Ododo stressed that many of those who attacked communities in Kogi State were killed, stressing that the government was committed to protecting the lives and property of citizens of the state.



He noted: “The recent influx of criminals, I call them criminals, because a normal human being cannot stay in the forest. The influx of these criminals is the result of the pushback from the North East and North West.



“Security issues or strategy is not something to discuss in the public. But I can tell you, we are dealing with them decisively. They are hearing it. We don’t make noise.



“They always come in their numbers, but they go in their zeros. They will come with their handset ringing, but as soon as they step their leg in Kogi State, that number will never be available. We are dealing with them.



“We are very comfortable. We have signed to protect the lives and livelihoods of our people. And as such, that is what we are doing in Kogi State. So be rest assured that in terms of security, we are there.”



Meanwhile, the CAS, Abubakar, has raised concerns about the significant challenges hindering the effective employment of air power against enemies of the state in Nigeria.



He specifically identified the funding challenges, complex international politics, and myriad security threats across the federation as some of the factors severely limiting the Nigerian Air Force’s operational capabilities.



These constraints underscore the need for strategic resource allocation, diplomatic engagement, and innovative solutions to enhance the NAF’s ability to safeguard national security.



Speaking at the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa and the Service Chiefs’ engagement with media executives at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja, the Air Chief said: “Let me briefly talk about some challenges impeding our efforts in the employment of air power for enhanced national security. Funding is obvious, especially given the current economic realities. Also, at present, all geo-political zones in the country have one or more joint military or multi-agency operations ongoing.



“Hence, the Nigerian Air Force has had to frequently redeploy, re-role, and reassign its limited air assets to conduct a wide range of air operations and missions across vast geographical areas in the country. This has overstretched and limited the ability of the Service to concentrate force in time and space, which is a cardinal principle of war that is key to success in warfare.”



Represented by the Director of Coordination and Cooperation, Civil-Military Relations Branch, NAF Headquarters, Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet, the CAS further explained, “Lastly, international politics has become a crucial challenge. Western sanctions against some countries, where a significant percentage of the Nigerian Air Force’s aerospace equipment comes from, have hindered the Service’s procurement of aircraft, spares, maintenance activities, and training, thereby negatively impacting our projection of air power.



“Additionally, some countries and international organizations link arms sales to human rights conditions. Accordingly, the sale of arms and attendant spares has been delayed based on perceived or actual human rights abuses. This has delayed the availability of these needed munitions and aircraft, with negative consequences on our capacity to deliver air power for national security.”



Abubakar said from asserting control over the nation’s skies to advancing human capital, the Nigerian Air Force has, over the past two years, continued to soar higher, stronger, and more resilient than ever.



He noted that, in the last two years, the NAF has reached new heights in operational capabilities, restating that 15 brand-new aircraft were received by the NAF, including six T-129 ATAK helicopters, two AW-109 Trekkers, three Beechcraft King Air aircraft, and four Diamond 62 aircraft.



He disclosed that an additional 49 platforms are expected before the end of 2026.



These, he said include three CASA 295 aircraft, 10 AW 109 Trekker helicopters, 12 AH 1Z helicopters, and 24 M 346 fighter aircraft.



He stressed that these new acquisitions will reinforce readiness to reposition the NAF to effectively meet the air power demands of Nigeria.



Abubakar noted that the delivered platforms have greatly enhanced the Nigerian Air Force’s operational effectiveness, enabling the Service to fly over 4,500 hours in 2,304 sorties for 1,974 CTCOIN missions within the past year.



The CAS stressed that the Nigerian Air Force also flew over 4,670 hours in 2,713 sorties for 2,610 anti-banditry missions, as well as 1,450 hours in 453 sorties for 366 counter-crude oil theft missions between 2023 and 2024.



He said that, between January and May this year, the Nigerian Air Force has already flown over 832 hours in 469 sorties for CTCOIN missions, 2,000 hours in 919 sorties for anti-banditry missions, and 751 hours in 340 sorties for counter-crude oil theft missions.



All these missions, he said, have contributed decisively to the attainment of operational objectives and enhancing national security.