Nigeria Set to Host Historic African Fencing Championships

Nigeria is poised to make history as it becomes the third sub-Saharan African nation, after Senegal and Mali, to host the prestigious African Fencing Championships. Building on the momentum from hosting the 2018 and 2022 African Junior Championships, as well as the World Cup in 2024, Nigeria is rapidly establishing itself as a rising hub for fencing on the continent. From June 25 to 29, 2025, the elite of African fencing will gather at Charterhouse Lagos, the first British independent school in West Africa, located in the bustling heart of Lagos. The event promises high-stakes competition as athletes vie for medals and crucial ranking points in their quest for global recognition

A Landmark Moment for Nigerian Fencing

President of the Nigeria Fencing Federation and a former national fencer, Adeyinka Samuel, expressed his excitement and confidence ahead of the tournament.

“Hosting the African Fencing Championships in Lagos is a historic and deeply significant moment for us,” Samuel said.

“It’s not just a win for the Nigerian Fencing Federation—it’s a milestone for African sports development. It reflects how far we’ve come in building fencing capacity and infrastructure in Nigeria and validates our consistent efforts at all levels.”

World-Class Experience Awaits

Charterhouse Lagos, a prestigious institution with over 400 years of British academic heritage, previously hosted Nigeria’s first Fencing World Cup. Now, it will serve as the venue for the 23rd African Fencing Championships, sanctioned by the International Fencing Federation (FIE).

“Teams can expect world-class hospitality, professional organisation, and a vibrant, secure environment,” Samuel assured, “Lagos offers a perfect blend of modern infrastructure, cultural richness, and passionate sportsmanship. Beyond the competition, we aim to provide a memorable Nigerian experience, complete with cultural showcases and a pan-African spirit of unity.”

A Unique Sporting Identity

Samuel emphasised the distinctiveness of fencing in Nigeria: “Our athletes bring a unique intensity, driven by a deep hunger to excel. Fencing here is more than a sport—it’s a tool for education, empowerment, and character building. We’re cultivating a new generation of fencers who proudly represent Nigeria’s diversity and dynamism.”

Meticulous Planning for a Seamless Event

To ensure a smooth tournament, the Nigeria Fencing Federation is working closely with the FIE, the African Fencing Confederation (CAE), the Lagos State Government, and other partners. A dedicated Local Organising Committee (LOC) is overseeing logistics, accommodation, security, transport, medical support, and technical delivery.

“Our experience from the 2024 Lagos World Cup has been invaluable,” Samuel noted. “We’ve invested in volunteer training, public awareness, and strong coordination with local authorities to ensure a professionally delivered championship.”

A Personal and National Milestone

Reflecting on his journey, Samuel shared: “As a former athlete, I remember competing at the Senior African Championships in Morocco in 2008 and narrowly missing a medal. Hosting this event now, as President, is a culmination of years of sacrifice and vision. It’s a gift to the Nigerian fencing community and a legacy moment for our young athletes.”

Eyes on the Podium

Despite Nigeria not yet medaling at the African Fencing Championships, Samuel is optimistic that this year could break the jinx.

“Our athletes are more prepared than ever,” he said. “We’ve focused on coach development, international exposure, and high-performance training camps. With the home crowd behind them, our fencers are mentally and physically ready to make history.”

He added, “Team Nigeria is battle-ready. We’ve brought in international coaches from Italy, held joint training camps with other African nations, and provided targeted support in nutrition, conditioning, and mental preparation. Every athlete understands the stakes—not just winning medals, but inspiring the next generation.”