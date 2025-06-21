  • Saturday, 21st June, 2025

Marwa’s Mother-in-law, Hajiya Zainab Hussain, Dies at 76

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Hajiya Zainab Hussain, mother-in-law to the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd), is dead.

Hajiya Hussain who is the mother of Hajiya Munira Marwa, wife of Gen. Marwa, died in the early hours of Saturday in Abuja at 76.

A statement by the family said the funeral prayer (Janazah) will take place today at 2:00pm at the National Mosque, Abuja.

The statement said the funeral prayer would be followed immediately by interment at Gwarinpa Cemetery, Abuja.

“We pray that Allah (SWT) forgives her shortcomings, grants her eternal rest, and admits her into Aljannatul Firdaus.

“Kindly remember the family in your prayers during this moment of grief,” the statement added.

