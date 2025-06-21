LSSTF Donates Sports Equipment to 1,664  Public Schools   

In a significant boost to grassroots sports development, the Lagos State Sports Trust Fund (LSSTF) on Thursday, June 19, 2025, distributed sports equipment to 1,664 public schools across the state.

The event, held at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium in Alausa, Ikeja, marked a major milestone in the state’s commitment to promoting sports in education.

The distributed equipment included table tennis boards, running vests and pants, spike shoes, footballs, basketballs, volleyballs, chess sets with clocks, Scrabble boards with dictionaries, draught boards, tennis rackets, and fully stocked first aid kits. These items were handed over to the Tutor-Generals/Permanent Secretaries representing the six educational districts in Lagos.

A total of 1,020 primary schools and 644 secondary schools from the six educational districts and 20 Local Government Education Authorities benefited from the initiative.

Speaking at the event, the Lagos State Head of Service, Mr. Bode Agoro, described the distribution as a landmark achievement in Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration’s efforts to enhance sports development and excellence in schools.

“In the last six years, Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to improving school infrastructure, which ultimately enhances the teaching and learning environment in our public schools,” Agoro said.

He emphasised the critical role of sports in the holistic development of children, noting that sports foster physical well-being and instill essential life skills, such as teamwork, discipline, and resilience.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Land Bureau, Mr. Kamar Olowosago, Agoro reiterated the administration’s dedication to creating an enabling environment for talent discovery and development. He highlighted that the LSSTF initiative aligns with the THEMES+ agenda, which focuses on economic growth, education, health, and social welfare.

Former Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Mr. Wahid Enitan Oshodi, who served as the special guest, commended the LSSTF for equipping schools with modern sports gear. He noted that the initiative would not only reduce youth restiveness but also spark students’ interest in sports.

In his remarks, the Executive Secretary of LSSTF, Mr. Olaposi Agunbiade, expressed gratitude to Governor Sanwo-Olu for his steadfast support of grassroots sports development. He also acknowledged the contributions of the Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority, Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS), and Sterling Bank Plc, while calling for more corporate partnerships to sustain the initiative.