Leverage Technology to Enhance Your Roles, Women in Aviation Urged

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

Women in Aviation, a body under Nigeria’s Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, has urged women in the aviation sector to leverage technology to enhance their roles.

This call to action was made yesterday during a sensitisation programme themed: ‘Technology Empowerment for Women Industry’ in Abuja.

The Coordinator, Ezekwe Ifeoma, in her welcome address emphasised the importance of technology adoption, citing that weak knowledge of elementary technology can lead to setbacks, as seen in various sectors of the Nigerian economy.

To this end, Ifeoma encouraged them to step up their roles by embracing technology-driven solutions, adding that the aviation sector can benefit from women’s participation and technological expertise.

She further explained that such sensitisation programmes can help women develop the necessary skills to compete effectively, “in the contemporary world of technology driven solutions and facilitators, a weak or poor knowledge of elementary technology leads to series setbacks as recently seen in different sectors of the Nigerian economy.

“I wish to therefore, draw attention to all participants to as a matter of urgency, embrace the wind of change with cutting edge technology solutions and concentrate same with the zeal to learn.”

Similarly, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Ibrahim Kana, represented by the Director, Human Resource, Sani Bello Torankawa, said that technology has been adopted as the core of sectoral performance and the most critical component of growth and development of any nation.

According to him, “I reflected upon the choice of the theme for the occasion and wish to state that the role of technology cannot be overemphasised.

“Permit to emphasise the fact that professionalism in the Aviation sector is anchored on the provision of critical infrastructure which are essentially technology-based. End users of technology in the sector include: Air traffic controllers, Aeronautic engineers, meteorologists, safety engineers, pilots and other professionals in the sector.

“This i believe is the only way to impact your relevance in the sector and contribute meaningfully to the growth and development of our dear nation.

“I want to assure the organisers of the event that management will offer its support, guidance and encouragement in the affairs of partners including Women in Aviation and other recognised affiliated bodies operating within the purview of the ministry,” he said.