INEC Workers Allegedly Evade Service of Contempt Suit on Yakubu Mahmood 

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Workers of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were reportedly said to have refused to accept service of Form 48 on behalf of their Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

The National Publicity Secretary of National Rescue Movement (NRM), Anselem Nebeife, made the allegation in a statement yesterday in Abuja.

It would be recalled that Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court in Abuja, had on Tuesday, granted an application filed by NRM to serve a contempt charge on Yakubu by substituted means through any of the commission’s staff.

The judge’s order was sequel to an ex parte application argued by counsel to the NRM, Oladimeji Ekengba.

Nebeife in the statement however alleged that when the court bailiff, Mr. Ayuba Sule, went to INEC’s headquarters to effect the service of Form 48 on the chairman as ordered by the court, Prof. Yakubu could not be accessed and non of the staff was ready to receive the documents.

“Mr. Ayuba first got to the INEC Chairman’s office, but his staff requested him to identify himself.

“Ayuba obliged them his official identity card, and after reading the content of the document he handed over to them, quietly gave it back to him and told him to visit the Legal Department,” the statement read in part.

Continuing, it noted that on getting to the Legal Department, another drama ensued involving Ayuba and another INEC staff.

“Upon handing over the document to the staff, the said staff stealthily scanned through and speedily returned it and said, ‘can’t you see that this is Form 48, please, I love my job ooo.”

The National Publicity Secretary explained that the bailiff who was angry at this stage dropped the Court Order and the accompanying Form 48 in front of the Legal Department and left the commission.

Justice Egwuatu, while delivering the ruling, had directed that the Form 48, which is a notice of the consequence of disobedience of a court order, be served on Mahmood by handling same to any staff of the commission at its national headquarters and fixed July 15 for mention.

The NRM filed the application over allegations that INEC had refused to comply with the court judgement by recognising Chief Edozie Njoku as its national chairman.