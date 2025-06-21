Group Tasks FG on Elimination of Conflict-related Sexual Violence

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Saddened by the attendant trauma associated with sexual violence, a group, Advocate for Sexual and Gender-Based Violence has urged the federal government to expedite action to secure the total elimination of conflict-related sexual violence in the country.

The Coordinator, Advocate for Sexual and Gender-Based Violence, Joyce Haruna, made the call in a message to commemorate this year’s International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict in Lokoja yesterday.

Haruna while speaking on the importance of the day, explained that it was created not only to raise awareness but to honour survivors of sexual violence and to pay tribute to all those who have devoted and lost their lives around the world when standing up against these crimes.

She maintained that despite widespread awareness and condemnation, the scourge still continues around the world, urging government to ensure that sexual violence-related charges against perpetrators are effectively and successfully investigated.

She described sexual violence in conflict as a crime that silences voices noting that silence only deepens when those who speak out go unheard and when those who perpetrate these horrific crimes go unpunished.

She maintained that conflict-related sexual violence is a devastating form of attack and repression, which has lasting, harmful effects on survivors’ physical, sexual, reproductive, and mental health, and destroys the social fabric of communities.

While underscoring the importance of effective action to end impunity for conflict-related sexual violence in the Country, Haruna called on Nigerians to unite to end this despicable crime, demand justice for survivors, and sustain critical efforts to end the cycle of violence for good.

She also urged the victims to speak up, as keeping quiet would encourage perpetrators to continue in the crime.