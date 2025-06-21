  • Saturday, 21st June, 2025

From Vision to Vibes: The Man Behind Smapace Entertainment

Nigeria | 6 hours ago

In the ever-evolving world of music, there are a few individuals whose presence doesn’t just follow trends they set them. One of such is Nofiu Ibrahim Abiodun, the dynamic music executive and founder of Smapace Entertainment, a rising powerhouse reshaping how music is curated, discovered, and experienced in Nigeria.

Raised with a deep love for sound and storytelling, Nofiu’s journey into the music business wasn’t born from convenience it was crafted out of purpose.

“Smapace is more than a name it’s a force for spotlighting raw, real talent and creating experiences that connect people beyond the playlist,” he said.

Founded with the vision to nurture, promote, and amplify emerging voices, Smapace Entertainment has grown into a cultural platform that blends artist development, A&R services, event curation, and digital music promotion. Known for signature playlists like The Lagos Bus, Nganga Sound, Zikr & Vibes, and The New Force: Exclusive, Nofiu has proven that with the right taste and touch, music curation can be an artform on its own.

But his work doesn’t stop with digital curation.

Through event concepts like Canvas and Chemistry (a sip and paint holiday edition for couples), and his forthcoming music business forum Beyond Talent, Nofiu is bridging gaps not only between artists and fans but between creativity and structure.

“My goal is to support artists beyond the buzz. I want to educate, elevate, and bring a business mindset to the culture we love,” he explains.

With his roots firmly grounded in Ikorodu, Lagos and a heart open to the diversity of Nigerian music Nofiu’s approach is refreshingly inclusive. From highlighting street culture to curating Islamic and regional sounds like Soulful Salam and AfroHausa, he ensures no story is left untold.

As Smapace continues to grow its voice in the Nigerian entertainment scene, one thing is certain: Nofiu Ibrahim Abiodun is not just building a brand. He’s shaping a movement.

