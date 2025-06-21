Extend Scholarship to Brilliant Non-indigene Students, Uniosun VC Urges Donors

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Vice Chancellor of Osun State University (Uniosun), Prof. Clement Adebooye, has appealed to donors of scholarships to always consider non-indigenes who are brilliant, saying that there are thousands of students who are exceptionally diligent but unfortunately indigent.

He described scholarships as better alternative to students’ loans because they do not require payback.

Speaking at the presentation of cheques to 29 student beneficiaries of four categories of the 2025 scholarship awards held at the Osogbo Main Campus of Uniosun yesterday, Adebooye explained that the provision of scholarships help students to address financial barriers to university education in a country where the cost of higher education is a significant burden for many families.

He disclosed that Osun Development Forum, Texas, donated N100,000 each to 18 students; Hon. Sunday Olowu donated N 100,000 to 10 students; and Egbado College Old Students Association, 1993 Focus Group, donated N 945,000 to one student.

Noting that scholarships promote access and equity as they give academically talented students from disadvantaged backgrounds the opportunity to access higher education, Adebooye added that scholarships enhance students’ academic performance and success, as they enable them to focus on their studies having been freed from the pressure of financial worries.

He said, “Scholarships help to reduce drop-out rates as they help students stay in school and complete their programmes on time. Scholarships help in fostering human capital development and national progress as they enable more individuals to acquire the knowledge and skills necessary to contribute to various sectors of the Nigerian economy. Scholarships are also a better alternative to student loans since they do not require payback.

“There are thousands of students who are exceptionally diligent but, very unfortunately, indigent. Such students need helpers from us as individuals, associations, and organisations.

“I want to seize this golden opportunity to thank all members of the two great associations, as I invite more associations, organisations, and well-spirited individuals to do more for our students.

“And to the beneficiaries of today, to whom much is given, so much is expected. You must ensure that your studies do not suffer and that you continue to put in your best to justify the support you get today. You must set academic and career targets for yourselves, and you must start cultivating the spirit of giving back to the society through such philanthropic gestures as this when you eventually become gainfully employed and economically independent,” Adebooye said.

The Chairman, Osun Development Forum, Texas, Mr. Kazeem Adetunji, said: “Our investment in education is an investment in the future of Osun State. We have been doing this since 2021, and we have vowed to contribute meaningfully to Osun’s development in many ways.”