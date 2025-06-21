Davido, Cubana Chief Priest, Others Head to Abia for Don FM, Ikoro FM Launch

On Friday, June 27, 2025, the quiet town of Umuawa Alaocha in Umuahia will take centre stage for the official launch of Don FM 103.7 and Ikoro FM 93.3.

The event, helmed by Mayor Lucky Igbokwe, better known as Don Lulu will have notable entertainers in attendance like Davido, Timaya, KCee, Zlatan, Peruzzi, Funnybone, Savings and Cubana Chief Priest.

The event will kick off in the morning with a grand ceremony at Umuawa Alaocha Town Square. Traditional dancers, cultural tributes, and a live inaugural broadcast will set the tone for what’s to come. By early afternoon, all eyes turn to the Umuahia Township Stadium, where a festival of music and comedy will electrify the region. According to a statement by the host, Don FM is built for the now, a station for the youth, the trendsetters, the digitally connected generation. Its sibling, Ikoro FM, is the soul of the past made audible again: a platform for indigenous storytelling, folk rhythms, and the preservation of Igbo heritage. Together, they signal a new model of regional broadcasting, one that respects tradition while embracing evolution.

“This is not just about launching radio stations,” Lulu said. “It’s about creating a cultural blueprint, empowering our youth, and ensuring that the soul of our people echoes far beyond Abia’s borders.”

Coincidentally, the day also marks Don Lulu’s birthday. A media entrepreneur, philanthropist, and cultural icon, Don Lulu has long been a bridge between tradition and transformation.

He has spent decades quietly building platforms for others to thrive. Through his Don Lulu Foundation, he has been at the forefront of philanthropic work in Abia State for over two decades.

Its “Back to School” campaign and “Scholarship Endowment Fund” have transformed countless lives. It has constructed classrooms, built homes for the less privileged, and donated a 300 KVA power transformer to improve rural electricity. Its poverty alleviation program has become a lifeline to hundreds.

As a United Nations Mayor for Peace, Don Lulu’s influence extends beyond borders, but his heart remains firmly rooted in his home soil. Even though his political ambitions were cut short during the primaries for Abia State governorship in the last election, Don Lulu’s aspirations reflected a genuine desire to rewrite the story of governance, focused not on ambition, but on development, dignity, and service. No wonder many call him the man of the people.

And with this event, he is set to put the spotlight on Abia again. His previous concerts in Abia have drawn artists like Don Jazzy, Tiwa Savage, DJ Jimmy Jatt, D’Prince, Sheyman, Jaywon, MC Galaxy, and Big Brother’s Teddy A. Yet this moment feels different. It carries the weight of a legacy, the kind that will not be erased by the hands of time.