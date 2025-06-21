Court to Hear N20m Damages Suit Against Virgin Atlantic Over Missing Luggage

Wale Igbintade

The Federal High Court in Lagos has scheduled October 22, 2025, to hear a suit filed by a security expert, Alhaji Ahmed Rabiu, against Virgin Atlantic Airways over alleged breach of contract and loss of luggage.

The hearing, initially slated for yesterday, was postponed due to the airline’s failure to file its defence on time.

Rabiu is seeking $4,000 as compensation for the value of the items allegedly lost, along with N20 million in general damages for emotional distress, inconvenience, and legal expenses.

The incident occurred during his flight from London to Lagos on September 24, 2024.

In his statement of claim, Rabiu asserted that Virgin Atlantic neither returned his luggage nor provided any compensation, contrary to its claims.

He argued that the airline did not deny that he lost his luggage on their flight, which makes his claim well-founded.

The airline, however, attributed the inability to trace the luggage to the plaintiff’s alleged failure to properly complete the Property Irregularity Form. It also denied allegations of fraud, recklessness, and negligence.

In an affidavit supporting the suit, Rabiu said he boarded Flight No. CNY3JV from London Heathrow to Lagos after full security clearance and check-in, during which his luggage was tagged by Virgin Atlantic’s staff.

Upon arrival in Lagos, he said he waited in vain at the baggage carousel until it stopped, with every other passenger having collected their luggage.

He stated that he promptly notified airline staff, filled out the Loss of Baggage Form, and later instructed his lawyers to issue a demand letter to the airline.

However, Virgin Atlantic allegedly neither returned the luggage nor paid for its contents.

Rabiu described the airline’s failure to deliver his luggage as a fundamental breach of contract, especially after he incurred financial strain to purchase the ticket.

He also criticised the airline’s defence as vexatious and a delay tactic aimed at avoiding responsibility.

In its defence, Virgin Atlantic maintained that Rabiu is not entitled to the N20 million damages and, in any case, any liability would be limited under the provisions of the Montreal Convention 1999, incorporated into the Nigerian Civil Aviation Act, 2023.

Justice Alexander Owoeye has fixed October 22 for hearing.

28 Nigerian Undergraduates Get Oil, Gas Skills in SNEPCo’s Intern Scheme

Peter Uzoho

The latest batch of undergraduates numbering 28 from Nigerian universities have commenced their Student Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES) with Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo), using the opportunity to acquire practical knowledge and skills in the oil and gas industry.

The 28 interns drawn from 17 universities, will serve for six months and gain valuable insights on the operations of a company which pioneered the development of a new generation of Nigerian professionals in the deep-water sector when it started production at Bonga in 2005.

“We’re pleased to continue with efforts to grow indigenous talent in deep-water oil and gas operations through the work placement programme,” SNEPCo Managing Director, Ronald Adams, stated in a statement signed by the company’s Communications Manager, Gladys Afam-Anadu.

“The programme offers exciting opportunities for young talents to grow their potentials in the oil and gas industry,” Adams added.

The interns, some of whom are also recipients of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC-SNEPCo) scholarship programmes, have been speaking about their hopes and ambitions in the scheme.

A resident of Maiduguri and student of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Maiduguri, Ayuba Haruna, who was displaced by the security crisis in the North-east, won the NNPC-SNEPCo scholarship award in 2023, and is now an intern.

He said, “NNPC-SNEPCo’s investment in education and young Nigerians like me has not only changed my life — it has given me purpose, direction, and a chance to build a better future.”

“I’m stepping into this role ready to learn, contribute, and be part of something truly bigger than myself,” Kester Chukwumezie, a student of Electronic and Computer Engineering at Nnamdi Azikiwe University.

Two interns, Miss Ulan Andrew and Joseph Agom have been beneficiaries of the NNPC-SNEPCo National Cradle to Career and university scholarships.

Andrew, who is studying Chemical Engineering at the University of Ilorin, described the internship as “truly a dream come true and the opportunity of a lifetime.”

Joseph, a student of Mechatronics Engineering at the University of Port Harcourt, said: “I’m deeply grateful to be a product of Shell’s long-term investment in education, and now part of the next generation learning from the very best.”

Another intern, Miss Oluwehinmi Oluwayemisi, a student of Industrial Mathematics/Computer Science at Covenant University, Ota, Ogun State, expressed gratitude for the “amazing opportunities” offered by the scheme.

The Student Industrial Work Experience Scheme is one aspect of the investments in education by NNPC-SNEPCo and Co-venturers, which include scholarship awards and donation of Information Communication and Technology (ICT) facilities to tertiary institutions.

Shell said over 600 undergraduates have benefitted from the NNPC-SNEPCo National University Scholarship Award since its inception in 2016, while 32 ICT projects have been donated to secondary schools and universities around the country since 2007.

Obasanjo Visits Gombe, Hails Gov Yahaya’s Agro-led Economic Vision

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has commended Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, for his visionary leadership and bold strides in transforming the state into an emerging hub of industrial and agricultural innovation through the establishment of the 1,000-hectare Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park.

The former Nigerian leader described Gombe as a gateway to prosperity and a shining example of what focused leadership can achieve.

Obasanjo made the remarks during a meeting with the Governor Yahaya at the Presidential Lodge in Gombe, yesterday shortly after arriving in the state to inaugurate the new ultra-modern Seed Processing Factory established by Premier Seed Nigeria Limited at the Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park, Dadinkowa.

He described the Industrial Park as a strategic and forward-thinking initiative. “You have done what many only talk about,” Obasanjo said.

“Gombe, under your leadership, is charting a path that rest of Nigeria can learn from. This is what we mean when we talk about development from the grassroots.”

The former president also spoke on the central role of seed technology in agricultural productivity, stressing that quality seeds are fundamental to increasing yield and ensuring climate resilience for farmers.

“Seeds are the very foundation of farming,” he emphasised. “If we fail to give seeds the attention they deserve, then we fail the entire agricultural value chain. The establishment of the Premier Seeds factory in Gombe will benefit not only the state, but Nigeria as a whole.”

He expressed confidence that the seed processing facility, equipped with cutting-edge technology, would transform farming outcomes across the North-east and beyond, enabling farmers to access improved, certified, and climate-smart seed varieties.

Earlier in his remarks, Yahaya expressed gratitude to the former president for honouring the state with his presence and for his decades-long commitment to the unity and development of Nigeria, especially in the area of agriculture.

“Your Excellency, we welcome you with deep respect and heartfelt appreciation. You are a father of the nation and a model of patriotism,” the governor said.

“We thank God for your life and legacy, and we are proud to walk in the path you helped to pave.”

Yahaya noted that the Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park, spanning over 1,000 hectare, was conceived as part of his administration’s agenda to diversify the economy and unlock the full potential of the state’s agro-industrial value chains.

“Our goal has always been clear: to create a business-friendly environment that will attract investment, generate jobs, and empower our people,” the governor stated.

“With the establishment of Premier Seed Company, which is the pioneer project, we are beginning to see the fruits of that vision.”

He further assured the former president that Gombe State would remain steadfast in its commitment to agricultural modernisation, industrial growth, and private sector collaboration.