Chukwueze’s Milan Future in Doubt as Rossoneri Set Asking Price for Eagles Winger

AC Milan have slapped a €20 million valuation on Nigerian international Samuel Chukwueze, as uncertainty continues to surround his future at the club ahead of the 2025/2026 season, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, via Milan News.

Chukwueze, who joined the Rossoneri in the summer of 2023, has struggled to make a significant impact since his arrival from Villarreal.

Despite showing flashes of brilliance, the 26-year-old winger has failed to fully adapt to life in Italy and has been unable to meet the high expectations that followed his move.

In 69 appearances across all competitions, Chukwueze has scored just eight goals and registered six assists — a return considered underwhelming by Milan’s standards, especially after multiple managerial changes during his stint at the club.

With the summer transfer window in full swing, Chukwueze has been linked with several clubs across Europe, including Serie A rivals Bologna, Premier League side Aston Villa, and La Liga’s Real Betis.

Milan are willing to listen to offers and have valued the winger at €20 million.

The reported valuation is seen as a strategic move by the club to recoup a portion of their initial investment, while also creating room in the squad and boosting their financial flexibility for potential reinforcements.

As interest grows, Chukwueze will be eager to secure a move that offers him the opportunity to reignite his career and regain the form that once made him one of Europe’s most promising young wingers.