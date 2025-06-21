BetKing Cares CSR Campaign Delivers Lifesaving Health and Nutrition Support Across Nigeria

BetKing, a leading sports betting and entertainment brand, is proud to announce the successful completion of its 2025 employee-led CSR initiative, BetKing Cares, themed “Month of Good.” The month-long campaign, held from May 17th to June 17th, delivered vital support in healthcare, nutrition, and maternal wellbeing to communities across Lagos, Osun, Abia, and Bayelsa states.

This year, the initiative expanded its reach and impact by deploying mobile clinics to underserved areas. These mobile health units provided on-the-spot medical consultations, screenings, and treatment, ensuring accessibility to quality healthcare even in hard-to-reach locations.

A key focus of the 2025 campaign was maternal health. At the Iga Idungaran Primary Health Centre in Adeniji, Lagos Island, and other PHCs across the states, over 500 pregnant women received prenatal care, essential drugs, nutritional support, and hygiene kits—helping reduce maternal risks and improve outcomes.

The Month of Good also featured comprehensive medical outreach programs including malaria testing, blood pressure checks, eye screenings, and health education sessions. These were carried out in partnership with local agents and healthcare workers, with free medications provided to those in need.

Through the Food Drive, BetKing employees distributed food packs to thousands of families, while pre-loved clothes donated by staff were shared with vulnerable individuals, reinforcing the company’s community-first philosophy.

Reflecting on the campaign, Gossy Ukanwoke, Chief Executive Officer of BetKing, noted: “At BetKing, our impact goes beyond the business. We are committed to serving our communities and empowering those who need it most. The ‘Month of Good’ reflects our values—providing real help, creating access, and improving lives.”

Since its inception, the BetKing Cares initiative has positively impacted over 40 communities across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones, reaching millions of lives through health, education, and community development programs.

BetKing remains unwavering in its mission to redefine sports entertainment in Africa—while making sustainable, human-centered investments in the communities it calls home.