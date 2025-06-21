ASEAN Diplomatic Missions Commit to Strengthening Bilateral Ties With Nigeria



Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) diplomatic missions in Nigeria, including Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam, have pledged to deepen bilateral ties with Nigeria.



The pledge was made on Thursday evening in Abuja during the “Essence of ASEAN” festival reception hosted by the High Commission of Malaysia in Nigeria in partnership with Embassies of Philippines, Indonesia , Thailand and Vietnam.



ASEAN, is a regional grouping of 10 states in Southeast Asia “that aims to promote economic and security cooperation among its 10 members.”



The High Commissioner of Malaysia, Mr. Aiyub Omar, who is also the current chairman of the ASEAN Committee in Abuja, highlighted the festival’s importance in fostering understanding and collaboration between ASEAN member countries and Nigeria.



He said, “Malaysia has been a partner to Nigeria since 1965, and this year marks the 60th anniversary of our bilateral relations



“This festival aims to raise awareness of ASEAN’s cultural offerings and opportunities in Nigeria, where interest in travel to Malaysia has surged, with over 300 applications from Nigerians to visit the country each month.



“Additionally, more than 3,000 Nigerians are currently studying in Malaysian universities, both public and private.



“There are so many travellers now travelling to Malaysia, for instance in a month, we receive about more than 300 applications for Nigerians to travel to Malaysia.”



The envoy also noted that ASEAN diplomatic missions rotate the chairmanship every six months, which helps maintain a dynamic engagement among member states.



Also speaking, Philippines Ambassador, Mr. Mersole Mellejor, called for greater awareness of ASEAN among Nigerians, stating that efforts must be made to increase exposure and understanding of ASEAN’s aspirations as a vital partner in Africa.



He said, “The common people of Nigeria need to know what ASEAN represents and our aspirations.”



He also stressed the importance of increasing ASEAN’s visibility and engagement with Nigeria, recognising the potential of collaborating within a collective market of nearly one billion people across ASEAN and West Africa.



On his part, the Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, expressed appreciation for the support and emphasised Nigeria’s strong connections with ASEAN countries, stating how collaboration in trade and tourism are crucial for mutual economic growth.



Tuggar, who was represented by Ambassador Janet Olisa, Director of Regions in the Foreign Affairs Ministry pointed out that ASEAN has a lot to offer in terms of educational exchange programmes, leveraging the robust network of institutions available in the region.



He said, “ASEAN has taught us that the first thing you need to do is trade among yourself, tourism among yourself, before you go out.



“So you have to build each other’s economy, each other’s trade and we borrowed the lead from the West African Economic Summit taking place tomorrow for all West African countries.



“So we are talking about how we grow together economically. Have a lot of collaboration with most of the ASEAN countries. Malaysia has a very robust scholarship exchange programme that they do provide. Same with Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam and the other five countries.”



The highlight of the event was a display of ASEAN cultures, featuring traditional dances, attire, music, culinary delights, and promotional materials aimed at familiarising Nigerians with the diverse nations of ASEAN