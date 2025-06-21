Afrobeats Star BNXN Ready to Release Second Album, ‘Captain’

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Of his feature in the song ‘Finesse’ by Pheelz, recently certified platinum plaque in France, where it has become one of the most successful Afrobeats songs in the country, Nigerian singer, songwriter, BNXN, is ready for his second studio album titled ‘Captain’, scheduled for July.

This follows the release of lead song ‘Cutesy’, a soft drill, RnB track that showcases BNXN’s versatility, introducing his audience to a new sound and ultimately, a new BNXN, accompanied by an official music video directed by Troy Roscoe. It visually embodies the song’s themes of longing, vulnerability, and deep emotional connection.

As his second studio album and fifth body of work, ‘Captain’ captures BNXN’s continued evolution as an artist, navigating his sound with purpose and contributing to the growing landscape of Afrobeats and Nigerian music with each track laced with his dynamic Afro-fusion vocals that bears his distinctive style.

On what to expect from this project, Daniel Benson, professionally known as “BNXN”, said; “Captain is very definitive but also very dynamic. There are sounds I haven’t tried before on it and I think this is the waviest project I have right now and that makes me feel excited about it”

The 27-year-old is acclaimed Nigeria’s king of melodies and hooks as seen, heard on hit singles; ‘Mood’ with Wizkid, ‘Finesse’ with Pheelz, ‘POE’ with Ruger and most recently ‘Fi Kan We Kan’ with Rema. He’s also worked with a host of talents including Steff London, Zlatan, Burna Boy, Jae 5 and Darkoo, amongst others.

In 2023, BNXN released his most honest body of work; ‘Sincerely Benson’ which two years in, still sits on multiple top album charts and has over 910M streams. This release was preceded by his debut body of work ‘Sorry I’m Late’ in 2021 and ‘Bad Since 97’ in 2022. The release date, track-list and official cover for Captain is expected soon.