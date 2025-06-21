2027: Ex-Imo Assembly Speaker Spearheads Tinubu’s Re-election Bid

Amby Uneze in Owerri

In a bid to consolidate the achievements of President Bola Tinubu and to ensure he was reelected in 2027, a former Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Kelechi Nwagwu, has re-emphasised that the decision to spearhead the Renewed Hope Consolidation Mandate (RHCM) was the continuation of the President’s track record of overall development of the country.

The former speaker who stated this during the inauguration of RHCM 2027 revealed that his group would galvanise support for the re-election of the President thereby enabling him to fulfill his constitutionally mandated two terms.

This nascent group, according to the Ikeduru-Imo State born political trailblazer, is driven by an unwavering commitment to consolidating the transformative progress, raising stronger believers and identifying achieved successes by the renewed hope administration during its inaugural two-year period, which has been replete with paradigm shifts in the nation’s socio-economic equation.

He highlighted the group’s motivations, stating that they are thoroughly enamored with the plethora of progressive initiatives undertaken by the Tinubu progressive administration, which according to him, have yielded lots of benefits for the Nigerian populace.

Nwagwu emphasised that the Renewed Hope Consolidation Mandate aims to build upon the gains of the Renewed Hope Agenda, thereby ensuring the continuity of President Tinubu’s developmental agenda, which is predicated on a synergistic approach to governance.

He said, “with a laser-like focus on delivering concrete results and enhancing the lives of Nigerians, the mandate efforts are poised to make a profound impact on the nation’s socio-economic environment, thereby catalysing a new era of unprecedented growth and development.

“Ostensibly, the (RHCM2027)’s strategic framework is anchored on several pivotal areas, including the sustenance of economic growth, poverty reduction, public safety, good governance, and improvement of living standards for Nigerians, which are essential for the nation’s burgeoning population.

“Additionally, the group seeks to advocate strengthen law enforcement agencies and promote community policing, community engagement, citizens participation in governance, thereby ensuring the safety and security of Nigerians, which is “sine qua non” for national development.

“Furthermore, the RHCM2027 advocacy prioritizes infrastructure development, encompassing road construction, improve air space operations, energy generation health insurance, improved standard of education, and water resource management, which are critical components of Nigeria’s economic prosperity and global competitiveness.

“The national influence, presence and spread of RHCM2027, it’s organisational structure, rolling from national leadership, comprising zonal, state, local government, and ward coordinators, ensures comprehensively total and inclusive approach to promoting President Tinubu’s re-election bid, which is predicated on a grassroots mobilisation strategy. This hierarchical structure facilitates seamless communication and coordination, enabling the group to effectively mobilise support across the country, thereby creating a snowball effect that will be difficult for opponents to counter.

Strategically, the stakeholders’ list, which provides a comprehensive directory of key individuals, official paraphernalia, streamlined job specification involved at all levels, ensures transparency and ease of access to essential personnel, thereby fostering a sense of accountability and good governance,” he stated.