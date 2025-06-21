12 Schools Jostle for Honours at 25th MILO Basketball National Championship

Twelve secondary schools are set to vie for top honors in the male and female categories at the 25th edition of the MILO Basketball National Championship, slated for between June 21 to 27 at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium.

Representing different states across the country, the participating schools are split evenly across both gender divisions.

The male teams include Government Secondary School (Adamawa), Bishop Dimieari Grammar School (Bayelsa), Government Secondary School Gwarinpa Life Camp (FCT), Ahmadiyya College (Kano), David Hall College (Lagos), and Father O’Connell Science College (Niger State).

The female teams are Government Girls Secondary School (Adamawa), St. Jude’s Girls Secondary School (Bayelsa), Government Secondary School (FCT), Ahmadiyya College (Kano), Lanre Leke Academy (Osun), and Onireke High School, GRA (Oyo State).

Speaking during the draw ceremony yesterday, Managing Director of Nestlé Nigeria Plc, Wassim Elhusseni highlighted the competition’s growth since its inception in 1999.

“It is gratifying indeed that a championship which began with a pilot edition in 1999 in the South West geographical zone of the country has gained national and international prominence as a truly successful experience in grassroots talent development.

“The tournament has continued to enjoy a rising profile due to the unwavering commitment of its sole sponsor and our worthy host, Nestle Nigeria Plc, which has left a lasting legacy worthy of emulation by other corporate organizations in Nigeria,” he said.

He emphasized Nestlé’s ongoing commitment to grassroots sports, noting the championship’s role in producing elite basketball talents who have gone on to represent Nigeria on international stages.

Also speaking at the event, Ifeanyi Orabuche, Category Manager for Beverages at Nestlé Nigeria, reiterated the company’s belief in the values that sports instill.

“For the past 25 years, Nestlé MILO has passed the belief that sports is one the greatest teachers to nurture the future leaders through the value that sports instil; grit, resilience, leadership and very important respect.

“This championship has become a symbol of that vision empowering over 150,000 every year and over 1.5 m children in the last 25 years across Nigeria to discover their strength, express their talents and step into their potential,” she said.

President of FIBA Africa Zone 3, Colonel Sam Ahmedu (Rtd), praised the tournament as a foundational element in the development of basketball in the country.

“This championship is more than a game—it is a legacy. It has laid the groundwork for the success we see in Nigerian basketball today,” he said.

Meanwhile, President of the Nigeria School Sport Federation (NSSF), Olabisi Joseph, revealed that this year’s tournament holds additional significance, saying a selected group of standout players from the finals will form a national team to represent Nigeria at the Africa School Games, scheduled for July 25 to August 6 in Algeria.