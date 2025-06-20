SPRiNG Marks 2025 International Day for Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict

The Strengthening Peace and Resilience in Nigeria (SPRiNG) programme has joined the rest of the world to commemorate this year’s International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict with the theme ‘Breaking the Cycle, Healing the Scars: Addressing the Intergenerational Effects of Conflict-Related Sexual Violence’.

According to the report of the UN Secretary General on Conflict Related Sexual Violence, outbreak of violent conflict have led to increase in incidence of conflict related sexual violence (CSRV).

A statement issued by SPRiNG noted that women and girls are most impacted even though men are also affected as Africa continues to record some of the worst cases of CRSV, with armed groups raping women, girls and infants often in front of their relatives.

In many of Nigeria’s violent conflicts, sexual violence has become an instrument of war. Although the incidence of CRSV rising enough attention is not given to it by responsible authorities.

It also observed that “there are not enough protective, referral and support services for survivors” and the fact that perpetrators of CRSV rarely face prosecution and conviction means that survivors are left to suffer untold pain, trauma and stigma.

According to the statement: “SPRING stands in solidarity with survivors of CRSV. SPRiNG hereby joins calls for an end to conflict related sexual violence affecting citizens especially women and girls. SPRiNG urges government, security, community and civil society stakeholders to take urgent and concrete actions to end impunity, demand and deliver justice, and provide psycho-social and economic and livelihood support to survivors.

“SPRiNG is working in collaboration and partnership with key actors and organizations in North West and North-Central states to: Provide evidence-based information about the root causes of SGBV and CRSV; Address sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), conflict related sexual violence (CRSV);

“Support initiatives that raise awareness of SGBV and CRSV related issues such as stigma; Provide psycho-social support to survivors of SGBV and CRSV; Mobile local voice and action against perpetrators of SGBV and CRSV; and Support advocacy against political and legal obstacles to justice for survivors.

“Let’s act together to heal the scars and address the longstanding effects of CRSV and SGBV by demanding justice for survivors wherever they may be in Nigeria, Africa and the rest of the world.”

SPRiNG Programme is a four-year initiative (2024-2028) funded by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and it aims to enhance institutional capacity for conflict management and response, boost public confidence in key institutions, and create greater incentives for peace and resilience to the pressures of climate change.