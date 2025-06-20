Protect Communities Within Your Areas of Responsibilities, CDS Orders Commanders

•Troops foil bandits’ attack in Katsina, kill eight, recover weapons during fierce gun battle

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has ordered military commanders to protect communities within their areas of responsibilities to build trust and reverse the negative perception that the Nigerian military was an occupying force.

Musa stated that historically, the relationship between the Armed Forces of Nigeria and the civilian population has, at times, been characterised by suspicion, fear, and mistrust.

This was as the Nigerian military has disclosed that troops of 17 Brigade, Operation Fansan Yamma, at Forward Operating Base (FOB) Kurfi, foiled a planned bandits’ attack on communities and killed at least eight of them during an intense firefight along the Kurfi-Batsari Road in Katsina State.

Speaking at the Maiden Defence Headquarters Civil-Military Relations Conference 2025, the CDS stressed that this unfortunate legacy has often hampered the ability to effectively work together, particularly in times of crisis or national emergency.

“The military has not been seen as a partner in progress, but as an occupying force, alien to the people it is meant to serve and protect. Today, we must acknowledge that perception and commit ourselves to changing it.

“The reality is that the Armed Forces of Nigeria is a constitutionally established institution, deeply rooted in democratic principles and accountable to the Nigerian people.”

Their mandate, he said, was to safeguard the territorial integrity of the country and support civil authority in ensuring peace, stability, and development.

He said the overarching goal of the conference was to win the hearts and minds of citizens and shift from a purely kinetic, force-based approach to one that prioritises trust-building, respect for human rights, and community partnership.

He stated that the theme of the conference, “Winning Hearts and Minds: Non-Kinetic Approaches to National Security,” encapsulated this new direction, stressing that it challengedthe military to think beyond weapons and warfare.

“It calls us to invest in human security, to build resilient communities, and to reinforce the idea that every Nigerian, whether in uniform or not, has a stake in the peace and prosperity of our great nation,” he said.

In his keynote address, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris Malagi, applauded the leadership of the Armed Forces of Nigeria for recognising the urgent need to bridge the widening gap between the military and the civilians they are sworn to protect.

Represented by Permanent Secretary, Mr. Ogbodo Chinasa Nnam, the Minister stressed that the conference was not just timely but essential.

He stated that the conference was a recognition that the military’s effectiveness and efficiency depend on the full ownership and participation of all Nigerians.

In his welcome address, the Chief of Defence Civil-Military Relations, Rear Admiral Olusanya Abiodun Bankole, regretted the growing disconnect between the military and the civilian populations.

The military also revealed that the vigilant and gallant troops also recovered weapons from the bandits during the gun battle.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, stated in a release that regrettably, one gallant soldier was wounded in action and has since been evacuated to the 17 Brigade Medical Centre for treatment.

“In a significant development, troops of 17 Brigade, Operation Fansan Yamma, at Forward Operating Base (FOB) Kurfi in Katsina State, encountered terrorists along the Kurfi-Batsari Road at about 5 am on 18 June 2025. During the encounter, the troops swiftly engaged the terrorists, and after a prolonged duel, defeated them, thwarting the attack.

“The terrorists suffered significant casualties, with eight killed in action. The troops also recovered five AK-47 rifles, six AK-47 magazines, and 13 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition. One of our troops was, however, wounded in action and evacuated to the 17 Brigade Medical Centre for treatment.”

General Kangye said the situation in the area remained calm, while troops’ morale and fighting efficiency remain high.