Plans Underway to Ensure Improved Service Delivery, Says NCC

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja





The Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC), has disclosed that plans are underway to ensure improved quality of service in the telecom industry.

The Executive Vice Chairman (EVC), Aminu Maida, made the disclosure at a media meeting the commission had with the Nigerian Information Technology Reporters Association (NITRA) Abuja chapter, on Thursday in Abuja.

The EVC who was represented by the acting Head, Public Affairs, NCC, Nnenna Ukoha, said with the investments by Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), there will soon be improved quality of service in the industry.

“As was mentioned earlier, investment in the industry is crucial , and that investment will translate into improved quality of service and experience with time. The industry is bouncing back.

“But it’s not just our effort , it’s the result of collaboration between us and you. And when the industry improves, we must show the public the data: the tests conducted, the fiber cuts reported, the access refusals.

“We’ve talked about issues affecting quality of service and experience. The engineer gave us the statistics, access challenges, fiber cuts, and so on in our environment,” the EVC said.

He proffered the way forward, including plans for prosecution and the ongoing collaboration between the industry and key stakeholders.

He urged journalists to do more by investigating issues in the industry and seek clarifications from the commission so that their reports will not be doubted.

The EVC said: “You now have this information, don’t just sit on it. For instance, you were given figures on fiber cuts and thefts affecting NCC. Who is responsible for those infrastructure? The NSCDC.

“Ask them what steps they have taken. Ask them: “Of all these incidents, what are you doing about them? How many people have been prosecuted?” Every state has legal departments. Go and ask them: What are you doing to protect critical infrastructure?”

“Someone raised the issue of tariffs , that each MNO’s charges should be clearly presented. Now, what are you doing from your end? You’re supposed to investigate. Build your data. When you’re done, come back to us.

“Bring your findings. I will take them to the tariff team. We’ll corroborate, confirm, and clarify with you.”

“There should never be a time your information is in doubt.

On collaboration with the media, he said the NCC was working hard to ensure the industry is resilient, progressive, and accountable.