Oye Exits as NACCIMA President, OPSN Chairman

After two years as National President of Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA), and six months leading the Organised Private Sector of Nigeria (OPSN), Hon. Dele Kelvin Oye has taken a bow.

Oye leaves behind a bold and indelible legacy of unprecedented growth and visionary leadership that have reshaped the private sector and set it on the path of sustainable development and global competitiveness.

A press statement from the NACCIMA secretariat said since assuming office in June 2023, Oye had been championing private sector growth and reform in Nigeria, leveraging his vast experience, networks and expertise to drive meaningful dialogue, unlock investment opportunities, and reposition NACCIMA as a key player in economic policy formulation and national development.

The secretariat said Oye’s achievements included the unification of private sector voices under a cohesive advocacy platform, expansion of NACCIMA’s membership base, promotion of trade facilitation policies, such as Single Trade Window, and successful international business missions that attracted significant investment interest in Nigeria.

Known for his unifying approach, Oye brought together fragmented private sector groups, especially in his role as OPSN chair, forging cohesive policy positions that amplified the voice of the organised private sector in national economic discourse.

In a valedictory note highlighting his achievements, challenges, and strategies for navigating the dynamic landscape of Nigeria’s business environment, Oye commended the federal government, President Bola Tinubu, Minister of Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, leaders and members of NACCIMA, the media, and other stakeholders for their support throughout his two-year tenure.

Oye stated, “Taking on the role of NACCIMA President on June 8, 2023, I encountered a myriad of challenges, internally and externally.

“At the internal level, there was unusual unhealthy competition amongst chambers, such as economic fluctuations, regulatory hurdles, and a fragmented private sector landscape. While daunting, these challenges spurred the radical changes that our association and its members urgently required.”

He added, “We witnessed a surge in NACCIMA’s membership, underscoring increasing confidence in our advocacy and collaborative endeavours.

“Through close collaboration with government stakeholders, we supported the government in the launching of initiatives like the campaign for the Single Trade Window Policy, aimed at enhancing trade efficiency.

“As Chair of OPSN over the past six months, I have prioritised the creation of cohesive policy positions among various private sector groups, resulting in orderly and effective advocacy.

“Our business missions successfully showcased Nigeria as an attractive destination for investment, culminating in discussions that potential investment inflow exceeding several billion dollars.”

Oye identified confronting Nigeria’s economic instability, characterised by high inflation and diminished industrial capacity, as among the challenges he encountered.

He stated, “I sought to transform these challenges into opportunities. Through constructive engagement with government entities, we facilitated the establishment of frameworks prioritizing cooperation over conflict.

“My leadership has concentrated not only on immediate gains but also on encouraging the long-term sustainability of Nigeria’s business sector.”

According to him, “Feedback from our members reveals that NACCIMA has become a more vocal and engaged participant in economic discussions, enabling members to thrive in a competitive landscape.

“Initiatives, such as financial literacy campaigns through our partnership with the Bank of Industry and capacity-building programmes for MSMEs, have empowered numerous businesses.”

He recommended investment in tech-driven solutions for agricultural processing and maintaining strong partnerships with the government to create conducive business environment.

Oye said, “NACCIMA should leverage its substantial network of over 100 chambers of commerce to stimulate targeted collaborations across industries, enhancing competitiveness while promoting innovation.

“The past two years have been transformative for NACCIMA. Our collective efforts have set the stage for ongoing engagement, growth, and evolution within Nigeria’s private sector.

“I extend my deepest gratitude to everyone; my colleagues at the secretariat, our patron, Mr. Rufai Mohammed, and all our national live vice presidents, my colleagues at the OPSN, the newly elected president of NACCIMA and chairman OPSN, Mr. Jani Ibrahim; and the 2025-27 executive committee and council, my colleagues at Oduaccima, Ekiti Chambers of Commerce – on whose platform I was elected in June 2023 – and to everyone who has been involved in this journey together. Let us continue to break barriers and achieve new heights.”

At the heart of Oye’s mission was a steadfast commitment to supporting the growth of Nigerian businesses, particularly micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), the backbone of the national economy.

He ensured that NACCIMA, during his time, served as a true enabler of enterprise, opening new pathways for thousands of entrepreneurs across Nigeria.