I Remain Committed PDP Member, I Didn’t Defect, Ex-Vice President Sambo Declares

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





Former Vice President, Namadi Sambo, has debunked insinuations of quitting the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Sambo said the “claim was entirely false and without any basis whatsoever.”

These were contained in a statement by Umar Sani, media adviser to Sambo, which was posted on his verified X, stressing that the story was a fabrication laced with mischief and aimed at misleading the public.

The statement emphasised that the former vice-president had no intention of joining any other political party, saying the defection story was purely the figment of the imagination of its authors, calculated to sow confusion and achieve cheap political mileage.

Sani explained that the photograph supporting the falsehood, showing former VP Sambo with the Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, was not recent.

“It was taken years ago during a condolence visit by the Governor to His Excellency’s residence in Abuja, following the demise of his brother, the late Sani Sambo. The image is now being deliberately misrepresented to fit a contrived narrative.

“My attention has been drawn to a widely circulated story alleging that His Excellency, Arc. Mohammed Namadi Sambo, GCON, former Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC). This claim is entirely false and without any basis.

“Following numerous calls and inquiries, I have taken the liberty of the authority of His Excellency’s family to issue this formal rebuttal. I categorically state that the story is a fabrication, laced with mischief and aimed at misleading the public.

“Furthermore, His Excellency is scheduled to attend the commissioning of a 300-bed hospital in Kaduna on Thursday, 19th June 2025. This project, which he initiated during his time in office, stands as a testament to his enduring commitment to public service and the development of Kaduna State.

“His invitation to witness the completion of this legacy project, and possibly offer a few remarks, must not be misconstrued as a political endorsement or as confirmation of any partisan shift.

“For the avoidance of doubt, His Excellency, Arc. Mohammed Namadi Sambo remains a loyal and committed member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP),” it stressed.

Sani therefore appealed to the public and the media to disregard the misinformation and treat it with the contempt it deserves.