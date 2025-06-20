Global Partnership Powers Climate-smart Shea Project for Kwara Women

A new chapter of opportunity, empowerment, and sustainable development began in Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara State as the climate-smart shea facility, Al-Barka plant, was officially launched in Ilesha Baruba, with wide community participation and national pride.

The groundbreaking project, powered by grant support from Estée Lauder Emerging Leaders and Vital Voices Global Partnership, was flagged off by the Initiative for Gender Empowerment and Creativity (IGEC) and is designed to revolutionise shea processing in the region while transforming the lives of women and youth in rural communities.

The facility comes fully equipped with modern processing machines, a borehole for clean water access, a creche, cloakrooms, and storage units for raw materials and finished goods, creating a safe, efficient, and inclusive production environment for local shea processors.

The launch was graced by the Emir of Ilesha Baruba, His Royal Highness, Prof. Haliru Abubakar; representatives from key government ministries, community title holders, women’s groups, youth representatives, and other dignitaries — all unified by a shared vision to unlock grassroots economic potential.

In her remarks, Mrs Olasumbo Adeleke, Executive Director of IGEC, emphasised the importance of locally driven development.

“The best way to tackle poverty is through a bottom-up approach — empowering rural women farmers and processors. By improving their livelihoods and productivity, we can help them scale their businesses many times over, leading to healthier homes and stronger communities.”

The timing of this intervention is significant. Nigeria is one of the largest producers of shea nuts globally, contributing an estimated 500,000 metric tons annually, yet less than 10 per cent of that is processed locally into high-value shea butter. The global shea butter market, valued at over $2.5bn, continues to grow due to its demand in cosmetics, food, and pharmaceuticals.

However, over 60 per cent of Nigeria’s shea pickers and processors are rural women, many of whom operate in informal, low-margin conditions without access to modern equipment, financing, or market linkage. According to the Global Shea Alliance, improving local processing could increase women’s income by 50–70 per cent, translating to direct improvements in health, education, and economic stability for their families.

With its mission to build livelihoods through economic empowerment, the Initiative for Gender Empowerment and Creativity aims to structure multiple modular plants like Al-Barka across underserved communities in Nigeria. These facilities will train and directly employ local women and youth, enabling them to access markets, generate income, and become active participants in community development.

“We are committed to promoting the rural economy by unlocking the untapped potential of agriculture,” Adeleke added. “With every empowered woman and engaged youth, we’re not just producing shea butter — we’re producing hope, dignity, and sustainable prosperity.”

As the Climate-smart shea facility begins operations, Ilesha Baruba stands as a model of how strategic investment, local leadership, and global partnerships can come together to drive inclusive growth.

With more projects like this on the horizon, rural Nigeria may yet become the heartbeat of innovation, empowerment, and economic transformation, one shea nut at a time.