8 Powerful Lessons From Tinubu’s Kaduna Tour

By Nasir Dambatta

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent visit to Kaduna was far more than a ceremonial rite. It was a defining moment of political endorsement, strategic symbolism, and developmental validation.

By personally commissioning a range of people-centred projects executed under the leadership of Governor Uba Sani, Tinubu sent a message that reverberated across political divides. But beyond the moment lies a pattern — one that speaks to eight compelling lessons, each with echoes across Africa.

First, presidential endorsement remains one of the highest forms of political capital. Tinubu’s visit placed a federal seal of approval on Governor Uba Sani’s performance. This is not mere optics. It’s a narrative shift. Just as Tanzania’s President Magufuli turned local performers into national champions through public backing, Tinubu’s endorsement of Kaduna’s projects shores up Uba Sani’s legitimacy and drowns out partisan distractions.

Secondly, infrastructure is increasingly the most eloquent language of modern politics. Uba Sani’s delivery of township roads, a state-of-the-art hospital, and world-class training institutes is a deliberate strategy. These are not abstract policy statements. They are concrete conversations with the people — a model reminiscent of Ethiopia’s Meles Zenawi, whose infrastructure-first approach redefined governance in the Horn of Africa.

Another vital lesson is the shift from speeches to skills as a tool to tackle unemployment. The newly commissioned Institute of Vocational Training and Skills Development, which arms Kaduna’s youths with practical expertise in agriculture, digital technologies, and trades, reflects a pragmatic shift from theory to livelihood. Rwanda’s national pivot to TVET under Kagame mirrors this — a transition from education for prestige to education for productivity.

The fourth takeaway is that infrastructure can also be therapeutic. The reconstruction of the Tudun Biri Road and the foundation-laying of a skills centre in that historically wounded community were not just projects — they were acts of healing. This mirrors Rwanda’s post-genocide strategy of embedding reconciliation into development, reminding us that sometimes, asphalt and mortar carry more than vehicles; they carry dignity.

Fifth, the Kaduna tour proves that when egos are buried and priorities align, intergovernmental collaboration becomes magic. The seamless synergy between the Federal and Kaduna State Governments is not just functional — it’s transformational. Kenya offers a continental parallel. Under President Kenyatta, when the counties and central government collaborated, health and transport infrastructure reached the most underserved zones with stunning speed.

The launch of 100 new CNG buses during the visit also carries wider resonance. These vehicles aren’t just for movement — they are mobile safety nets, easing the burden of subsidy removal. Kaduna’s initiative parallels Senegal’s BRT model in Dakar, where transport isn’t just urban planning — it’s economic relief in motion.

Another key lesson from Tinubu’s visit is the power of visibility in reframing narratives. Where critics once questioned Uba Sani’s speed, the president’s tour has reset the storyline. The same dynamic played out in South Africa when Cyril Ramaphosa’s high-profile presence during regional crises repositioned governors as frontline responders rather than background actors.

Finally, no matter how transformative a government is, its work risks vanishing into silence without communication. Strategic visibility is what etches governance into public memory. Kaduna’s projects are now not only seen but discussed, debated, and defended — much like Ghana’s “One District, One Factory” initiative, which succeeded partly because it was as visible in headlines as it was on the ground.

As Nelson Mandela once declared, “Vision without action is merely a dream. Action without vision just passes the time. But vision with action can change the world.” Governor Uba Sani, backed by federal validation and driven by people-first governance, is proving that Kaduna is not only dreaming — it is building. And the continent is watching.

*Dambatta is Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Print Media