  • Thursday, 19th June, 2025

Troops Foil Bandits’ Attack on Katsina Communities, Kill Eight, Recover Weapons 

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Linus Aleke in Abuja 

The Nigerian military has stated that troops of 17 Brigade, Operation Fansan Yamma, at Forward Operating Base (FOB) Kurfi, foiled a planned bandits’ attack on communities and killed at least eight of them during an intense firefight along the Kurfi-Batsari Road in Katsina State.

The military revealed that the vigilant and gallant troops also recovered weapons from the bandits during the gun battle. 

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, stated in a release that regrettably, one gallant soldier was wounded in action and has since been evacuated to the 17 Brigade Medical Centre for treatment.

According to him, “In a significant development, troops of 17 Brigade, Operation Fansan Yamma, at Forward Operating Base (FOB) Kurfi in Katsina State, encountered terrorists along the Kurfi-Batsari Road at about 5 am on 18 June 2025. During the encounter, the troops swiftly engaged the terrorists, and after a prolonged duel, defeated them, thwarting the attack.

“The terrorists suffered significant casualties, with eight killed in action. The troops also recovered five AK-47 rifles, six AK-47 magazines, and 13 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition. One of our troops was, however, wounded in action and evacuated to the 17 Brigade Medical Centre for treatment.”

General Kangye said the situation in the area remains calm, while troops’ morale and fighting efficiency remain high.

Noting that the Defence Headquarters commends the bravery and professionalism of the troops involved in the operation, Kangye reassured Nigerians of the military’s continued efforts to ensure the safety and security of citizens.

