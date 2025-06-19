  • Thursday, 19th June, 2025

Aina, Bassey, Iwobi, Onyeka, Adarabioyo know New Season Opponents

Kunle Adewale

The English Premier League has released the full list fixtures for the 2025/2026 season, confirming the dates and matchups for all 380 games via its official website.

Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey’s Fulham will start the season on August 16 when they visit the Amex to face Brighton & Hove. The two Nigerians started for the Cottagers in their last visit to Brighton.

Nigeria internationals Ola Aina, Taiwo Awoniyi and Emmanuel Dennis’ Nottingham Forest will begin the Premier League season with a home game against Frank Onyeka’s Brentford at the City Ground.

The standout fixture of the opening weekend takes place at Old Trafford, where Chido Obi’s Manchester United face Ethan Nwaneri’s Arsenal in a blockbuster clash. 

Last season, Nwaneri started for the Gunners at Old Trafford, while fellow Hale End Academy graduate Obi was an unused substitute. 

Former Flying Eagles striker Ahmed Abdullahi will be aiming to make his Sunderland debut at the Stadium of Light when the Black Cats face Graham Potter’s West Ham United on the opening day, marking the first encounter between the two sides in over eight years.

Nigeria Football Federation target, Jacob Murphy and Newcastle United will begin their campaign with an away fixture against Aston Villa.

Murphy lit up the Premier League last season, registering 8 goals and 12 assists in 35 matches.

The new season starts for Tim Iroegbunam and Everton with a Monday night trip to Elland Road to take on Leeds United.

Tosin Adarabioyo and Tyrique George’s Chelsea take on Crystal Palace in a London derby on Sunday, 17th August.

