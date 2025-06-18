Victor Osimhen Wins Goal of the Season in Turkey

*Liverpool join race to lure him to Premier League

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Victor Osimhen’s spectacular goal against Antalyspor has won the Goal of Season in Turkey.

Osimhen delivered an overhead kick goal for Galatasaray to beat Antalyaspor in October 2024.

It has been a most eventful loan spell for the Nigerian international at Galatasaray. He won the league as well as the cup double with the Istanbul giants as well as finished as Goal King of the Turkish Super Lig.

Now, chiefs at Galatasaray don’t want to let him go even after the season-long loan spell in Istanbul. They have been reported to be mulling the idea of selling their training ground to raise Osimhen’s €72million release clause in his contract with Napoli.

Yesterday, another European giants, Liverpool were reported a the latest club to join the race to sign Osimhen. The Reds are believed to be in talks over a swap deal with Napoli.

Despite winning the Premier League title last season with relative ease, Liverpoolare not standing still and have been very busy in the summer transfer window.

Manager Arne Slot has already added Netherlands international right wing-back Jeremie Frimpong to his squad, while a club-record deal has been struck for Germany international attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz.

Hungary international left-back Milos Kerkez is also set to move to Anfield from Bournemouth.

Liverpool are also looking to sign a new striker in the summer transfer window, and TEAMtalk can reveal that the Reds have made a move for Osimhen.

The 26-year-old is a world-class striker and is back at Napoli after a loan spell at Galatasaray last season.

Osimhen scored 37 goals and gave eight assists in 41 appearances last season, as Okan Buruk’s side won the Turkish Super Lig and the Turkish Cup.

Described as “the best striker in the world” by Nigeria manager Eric Chelle on BBC Sport Africa earlier this week, Osimhen is the subject of interest from a number of clubs, including Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Real Madrid.

Sources have now told TEAMtalk that Liverpool have become the ninth club to be involved in the race for the 26-year-old striker and are ready to include Darwin Nunezand Federico Chiesa in a potential swap deal.