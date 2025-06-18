Vandalism: Collective Efforts of Surveillance Contractors, Stakeholders Yielding Positive Results, Says PINL

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa





The Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) has said the activities of pipeline surveillance contractors and the collective efforts of the stakeholders are paying off with the near-zero vandalism of pipelines in the Niger Delta.

This, it noted has improved efforts by the Federal Government to restore and curb depredation of the environment in the region.

The consultant on Community Relations, PINL, AkposMezeh, stated this during a stakeholders meeting held for oil communities along it’s area of operations, the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP) in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital.

His said the collective efforts of communities along the TNP has increased oil production, which has added significant revenue to the federal government.

“Collectively, we have been able to achieve near-zero vandalism on the pipeline that we have been mandated to secure. The implication is that we are experiencing uninterrupted time on the TNP. Crude oil production from the Diebu Creek, Gbarain, and Nun River fields have been flowing uninterrupted to Kolo Creek, where it is channeled to the Bonney Terminal.

“Secondly, we used to experience soot, but the situation has changed for the better. That goes to show that our environment is now enjoying some level of restoration.

“We have experienced an increase in crude oil production, and the implication is that we are making more revenue available for the federal government, and this would go a long way to restore confidence of investors in our economy.’’

Mezeh, however, listed some challenges, including some stakeholders’ connivance with pipeline vandals, stressing that vital information is needed to ensure those responsible are arrested to achieve a zero incidence of pipeline vandalism.

Communities along the TNP in Bayelsa State have called on the federal government to address socio-economic conditions driving illegal oil bunkering and pipeline sabotage in the state.

According to them, the federal government, in addition to security measures, should roll out comprehensive policies to address the root causes.

The President of the Movement for the Survival of the Ijaw Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSEIND), TimiOgoriba, who spoke on behalf of the people during the meeting, stated that long-term security can only be achieved through a balanced, inclusive, and sustainable development strategy.

Most of the community leaders who spoke at the monthly review, commended PINL for its professionalism and community-focused approach to pipeline monitoring and asset protection and reaffirmed their commitment to fostering, peace, economic inclusion, and strategic collaboration with the NNPLC and PINL to ensure sustained security and socio-economic progress along the Niger Delta.

They commended the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, the newly constituted NNPCL board led by Mr. BayoOjulari, the National Security Adviser, the Chief of Defence Staff, and dedicated security agencies for transformative leadership and enhanced protection of national energy assets.