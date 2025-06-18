Udo-Obong Lists Benefits of CAA African U18/U20 Championships in Abeokuta 

Sydney 2000 Olympic Games 4x400m gold medalist, Enefiok Udo-Obong, has said countries and athletes should not take the fast-approaching CAA U-18/U-20 Championship as a do or die affair by thinking about results alone, rather should concentrate on the development of their athletes for future gain.

The championships scheduled to take place at the MKO Abiola Sports Complex, Abeokuta, Ogun State between July 16 and 20, will see both the youths and junior athletes fighting for honour for their respective countries.

Speaking ahead the competition, Udo-Obong, who is the Chairman of the Technical Committee for the championships said the benefits are far beyond the results.

“The benefits of the U-18/U-20 athletics championships in any level cannot be underestimated” began the former quarter miler. “It’s the beginning where young and developing athletes get their first chance at exposure, international exposure, the first feel of pressure, and this is by no means a little win developing the mental toughness, the competitive mobility of an athlete.

“Competing at such underage tournament is at times termed the identification phase, the development phase. It is the beginning of the exposure phase and the ability to weather this type of pressure, whether it is in terms of adversity, expectation, or the strict competition rules, regimented kind of programme, and still succeed,”observed Olympian.

Speaking further, Udo-Obong, who anchored the Nigeria 4x400m relay to success at the Sydney Olympics said; “It is part of the process in building talented athletes. So the experience gathered by young athletes can by no means be overestimated.

“Results are not really the most important thing at this level. It is what the athlete can learn and the experience gathered are the most important things at this level. And how they navigate through this is what will make them better athletes in future,” concludes Udo-Obong who is now a technical instructor with the Saudi Arabia athletics team.