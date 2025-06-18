Okpebholo: Private, Commercial Houses Built Along Waterways in Benin GRA to Be Demolished

•Engages experts to understudy flood-prone areas

AdibeEmenyonu in Benin City





Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has disclosed plans by his administration to begin demolition of private and commercial houses built along waterways to pave the way for proper surface and underground drainage, especially in Government Reservation Areas (GRA) in Benin City.

He, however, said property owners with verified documents would be compensated by the government, while others would be relocated to safe areas.

In a statement, by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, yesterday, the Governor said there was an upcoming multifaceted flood control project to be carried out across the state capital which will commence after the heavy rains, and the project to be completed in no distant time.

“Government is committed to ensuring that this process is neither cosmetic nor politicized but rather driven by empirical data and genuine concern for the safety and well-being of Edo residents.

“Unlike the intervention by the last administration that was marred by mismanagement, half-hearted execution, and diversion of funds under the guise of erosion control, this new initiative will be comprehensive, transparent, and targeted at delivering a permanent fix,” he said

The Governor while making clear his administration’s zero tolerance for corruption or cosmetic solutions added: “Every kobo earmarked for the projects will be accounted for and directed solely toward its intended purpose — the protection of lives, properties, and the environment,” pointing out that the era of seasonal flooding paralysing communities, and threatening livelihoods in Edo would soon come to an end.

To confront these challenges, Okpebholo disclosed that he has commissioned a team of environmental and hydrology experts to understudy the acclaimed flood control strategy implemented in AkwaIbom and Rivers States, during the administrations of GodswillAkpabio and NyesomWike as Governors, respectively.

He added that the initiative underscores the pragmatic approach to governance by his administration, premised on learning from working models, and replicating tested solutions that deliver real results for the people.

Okpebholo said AkwaIbom and Rivers States’ models which are widely acknowledged for transforming some of Nigeria’s most flood-prone areas into states with efficient flood management systems, stand as credible blueprints for what was possible in Edo State.

According to him, with the rainy season already tilting towards its peak, the timing of the exercise was strategic.

“It provides the experts with a unique opportunity to observe and assess the true extent of flooding in real time across Benin City and other vulnerable parts of the State.

“The focus will be on understanding the terrain, existing drainage infrastructure, and recurring flashpoints of overflow and erosion.

“The technical team from four companies will conduct comprehensive feasibility studies and environmental assessments aimed at designing a permanent and sustainable solution to Benin City’s flood problem.

“Their findings and recommendations will be submitted to my office for thorough evaluation and subsequent implementation”, he said.