Oborevwori Reiterates Commitment to Empowering Youths on Digital Economy

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has restated his administration’s unwavering commitment to equipping youths in the state with requisite skill training and other incentives that would help them to successfully navigate the rapidly evolving technologically driven economy.

The governor stated this during the closing ceremony of the first M.O.R.E Delta State Information and Communication Technology Youth Empowerment Programme (ICT-YEP), held in Asaba, noting that it was another major step in the “shared journey toward a more prosperous, innovative and inclusive Delta State.”

“Today’s ceremony stands as a bold testament to our administration’s unwavering commitment to equipping the next generation of Deltans with the tools to thrive in a rapidly evolving world,” Oborevwori declared.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr Kingsley Emu, the governor said that his administration, through the ICT-YEP initiative, was deliberately charting a new course; one where Delta youths would not be merely job seekers but entrepreneurs, job creators, innovators and builders prepared for a technology-driven future.

Oborevwori said: “In this digital age, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) is not optional; it is the engine of modern progress. It shapes how we communicate, learn, conduct business and unlock new opportunities.”

“From global enterprises to grassroots innovation, ICT is redefining economies and Delta State must not be left behind.”

“This is why, under the M.O.R.E Agenda, we have strategically prioritized the empowerment of our youth with relevant digital skills. The ICT-YEP programme is a flagship initiative designed to unleash the creative energy of our young minds, drive innovation, generate employment and lay the groundwork for economic diversification beyond oil.”

“To the 300 outstanding young Deltans who have completed this rigorous training, I say, ‘Congratulations! You have taken the first step on a journey filled with endless possibilities. You are now armed with knowledge, driven by purpose and ready to transform not only your own lives but the future of our dear State.”

“Therefore, I urge you to stay focused, be bold in your ideas and use your skills to uplift your communities and contribute meaningfully to society.”

“You are not just graduates; you are pioneers of a new Delta State. A Delta where innovation thrives, where young people lead with vision and where technology is not merely a tool but a transformative force for development.”

He commended the State Ministry of Science and Technology, the programme’s organising committee and our dedicated team of facilitators and volunteers for the commitment, passion and professionalism. “You have laid the foundation for a legacy that will continue to empower generations of Deltans.”

“As we close this first chapter, let us look ahead with optimism and determination. Let us continue to work together, government, private sector, partners and citizens, to build a Delta State where opportunities abound and where every young person is inspired to dream, to dare and to achieve.”

While congratulating the beneficiaries, the governor charged youths to be positively focused, dream big and embrace technology in pursuit of excellence as they navigate the future.

In his welcome address, the State Commissioner for Science and Technology, Dr Odinigwe Daniel Odigie, harped on the invaluable place of ICT training in our digital age and challenged the beneficiaries to express appreciation to the Oborevwori administration by using the equipment and starter-packs provided them judiciously.

Odigie said: “This initiative stands as a bold step under the M.O.R.E. Agenda to equip our youth with critical digital skills for a fast-paced and technology-driven world.”

“ICT-YEP is not merely a training program; it is a platform for transformation. It is a testament to this administration’s commitment to Mentor, Orient, Resource, and Empower the next generation, in keeping with His Excellency’s M.O.R.E Agenda vision of providing opportunities for all.”

“Through its specialized tracks in ICT for self-employment, start-up development, and digital media, Our ministry under the leadership of His Excellency Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, is providing our youth with the tools to innovate, compete, and lead in the digital economy. Building on the success of our past programmes, we are proud to announce the empowering of 300 young Deltans in this edition, with the assurance that they can setup startups and contribute to the development of our state in the digital world.

This initiative reflects our vision for a digitally inclusive Delta State, a state where every young person is not just a user of technology but is empowered to become a builder, creator, and solution provider. By investing in their potential, we are laying the foundation for sustainable growth and a technology enabled society that thrives on innovation and enterprise. Just as we’ve seen remarkable breakthroughs from our past participants (in similar programmes), we anticipate even greater achievements from this year’s set.”

The commissioner charged the beneficiaries to brace up to challenge to become innovators, builders, entrepreneurs and employers of labour in the fast evolving global digital economy.

Odigie told the trainees, “This is your moment; embrace it, maximise the opportunity, and let technology become a catalyst for the change you desire.”

“With the support of Government, industry partners and mentors, we are confident that you will lead the change in building a prosperous and technology ready Delta State.”

The highpoint of the event was the presentation of certificates and starter-packs, including laptop computers to all the successful trainees.