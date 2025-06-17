Whitesands Agro Secures Union for Ethical BioTradeCertification

Oluchi Chibuzor

Whitesands Agro Commodities Limited, an agro-commodities company has announced that it has successfully earned the Union for Ethical BioTrade (UEBT) certification.

Speaking on the implications for certification, a Director at Whitesands Agro, Zainab Sanusi said the certification further holds companies to high ethical standards in their sourcing practices, including respect for biodiversity, ecosystem protection, and the promotion of fair practices.

Sanusi said that this certification reflects Whitesands Agro’s unwavering dedication to setting the pace in modern agricultural practices, that lay emphasises on sustainability, eco biodiversity, and traceability.

He said, “We are incredibly proud to have received the UEBT certification, as it represents the culmination of years of hard work and dedication to sustainable, ethical sourcing. This certification reaffirms our ongoing commitment to protecting biodiversity, supporting local communities, and contributing to a sustainable agricultural industry. We’re excited to continue this journey and look forward to the positive impact it will have on our partners and the planet, which encompass the working conditions of farmers, their accessibility to training, and supporting eco-friendly materials that can help improve their farming practices.”

The UEBT certification is a globally recognised standard that serves as a leeway for Agribusinesses to export their goods into the European market.

Commenting, a Director at Whitesands Agro, Babasola Aluko, said by earning the UEBT certification, Whitesands Agro demonstrates that sustainable agriculture can drive not only business success but also positive social and environmental outcomes.

“The UEBT certification was a natural next step for us due to the need to remain competitive in the international market and promote sustainability and traceability for a company that intends to endure for generations.Whitesands Agro’s focus is to continually Change the narrative in regards to agribusiness by Exporting superior quality agro commodities and nurturing sustainable agriculture, so the future generations can benefit from the planet’s rich resources,” Aluko said.