Foundation Empowers Women, Families at 12th Anniversary Celebration

Iyke Bede

Marking 12 years of uplifting families and communities, the Keeping Marriage Alive Initiative (KMAI), a habit shop dedicated to strengthening homes and society, is continuing its tradition of empowerment through its KEPS programme, lifting families out of poverty one business at a time.

At its recently held commemorative event in Festac, Lagos, four small-scale businesswomen: Nwabueze Tonica (Tonica Bites and More), Abosede Juliana (Lady B Grocery Store), Suweiba Khadija (Suweiba POS), and Blessing Happiness (B-Nwa Stores), qualified to receive grants ranging between ₦100,000 and ₦300,000.

The women had undergone a six-week business training programme, equipping them with basic skills for business upscaling and financial independence, with the goal of transforming their households through sustainable income.

KMAI, founded by Ngozi Okonkwo, was born out of the challenges in her early marriage, a personal journey that now fuels her mission to support and educate families. Through the platform, she champions the values of strong marriages, emotional resilience, and intentional family life.

“So far, we’ve reached one million-plus people. It’s not been easy. This is what I do full-time. My husband does it part-time, and we have staff everywhere in the seven localities. But I started with being broken, having a need, and realized that many couples don’t have the answers. They just needed mentors to tell them, ‘I’ve been there, and I’ve come out of it — and you can come out.’”

According to Okonkwo, the initiative, funded by members, volunteers, and sponsors, has planted its roots in five Nigerian cities: Lagos, Port Harcourt, Abuja, Abeokuta, and Owerri — with continental and international footprints in Kenya and the UK, respectively. All are run with the vision to build families through special programmes such as counselling, family retreats, empowerment initiatives, and a dedicated KCTT club where children are imparted with family values through drama.

The event also featured a Spelling Bee competition held alongside a basketball match, offering children and their families a chance to engage in both intellectual and physical activities. It created a relaxed, communal atmosphere where learning and play went hand in hand.

Reflecting on the 12-year journey of KMAI, Okonkwo admitted that while much has been achieved, the work is far from over. Quoting Nelson Mandela, she said, “When you get to the top of the hill, you realize there are many more hills to climb.” For her, the day was a reminder that each milestone is only a step toward a larger goal.