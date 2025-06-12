  • Thursday, 12th June, 2025

Tinubu: APC Not Planning One-Party State

*Says it’s my pleasure to witness PDP in disarray

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) was not planning to turn Nigeria into a one-party State.

He said the purveyors of the rumour were merely panicking.

“As a democrat, I had fought against the idea in the past. I can not make the mistake of planning to do so now,” he said

He mocked the Peoples Democratic Party, saying, “it is my pleasure to witness the PDP in disarray”

Details later…..

